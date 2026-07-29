Steelers Camp Day 1: Top Five Takeaways

The Broderick Jones Watch Begins
Few players enter training camp facing a bigger crossroads than Broderick Jones.
Just when his play appeared to be stabilizing late last season, a neck injury suffered against Chicago ended his year. The good news is Jones avoided the Physically Unable to Perform list (PUP) and opened camp participating.
The bigger story is the roster picture.
Pittsburgh declined Jones' fifth-year option, meaning the Steelers chose not to guarantee him an additional season under his rookie contract. Unless a new deal is reached, Jones is scheduled to become a free agent after the season.
That's a significant statement from the organization.
Since drafting Jones in the first round, Pittsburgh has also invested premium draft capital in Troy Fautanu and this year's first-round selection Max Iheanachor. That's three tackle investments in four drafts.
Wednesday added another wrinkle.
Fautanu opened with the first-team offense at left tackle the very position once viewed as Jones' long-term home.
Physically, Jones also looks noticeably leaner. After spending months recovering from a neck injury, several conversations along the sideline centered on his weight. Listed around 311 pounds, Jones appeared considerably lighter, with guesses ranging into the high-270s.
Whether that's by design or simply a product of rehab remains to be seen.
One thing is certain: every snap Jones takes this summer will be under the microscope. His future in Pittsburgh has become one of the biggest storylines of training camp.
Broderick Jones Watch
- Jones avoided the PUP list after last year's neck injury.
- Pittsburgh declined his fifth-year option.
- Troy Fautanu opened camp with the first-team offense.
- Jones appeared noticeably leaner than a year ago.
- Every practice rep will be closely evaluated this summer.