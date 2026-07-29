Steelers Camp Day 1: Top Five Takeaways

Steelers Training Camp: Day 1

A Busy Day for Pat Freiermuth

One player who consistently found the football was Pat Freiermuth.

Keeping track of every drill is nearly impossible during training camp, but I had Freiermuth down for roughly five receptions throughout practice. Every time I glanced toward another period, No. 88 seemed to be making another play.

Last season was a strange one.

As Darnell Washington continued emerging, Freiermuth started just eight games while averaging career lows of 2.4 receptions and 28.5 receiving yards per game.

Despite those numbers, the Steelers have continued investing in him, signing Freiermuth to a four-year extension before restructuring the deal this offseason for salary cap flexibility.

Now comes the interesting part.

Mike McCarthy has traditionally leaned on tight ends throughout his coaching career, especially inside the red zone and over the middle of the field. If that trend continues, Freiermuth could quietly become one of Pittsburgh's biggest offensive bounce-back candidates in 2026.

Day one certainly looked encouraging.