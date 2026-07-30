Mike Tomlin’s Shadow Still Walks the Hills of Latrobe

I think it’s only fitting that we pause for a moment and appreciate Mike Tomlin’s imprint on Pittsburgh as a new chapter begins. Coaching changes happen.

Eras end.

But not every coach leaves fingerprints that remain long after the whistle blows.

When Tomlin informed Art Rooney II on Jan. 13, 2026, that he was stepping down after 19 seasons, the Steelers didn’t just lose a head coach. St. Vincent College lost part of its identity.

Tomlin wasn’t simply present at training camp.

He owned it.

Dressed head-to-toe in black, he looked less like an NFL coach and more like Johnny Cash if “The Man in Black" traded a guitar for a whistle.

Every practice field became his stage. Every drill had his voice attached to it. Every player felt his presence whether they wanted to or not.

Two Mike’s Two Different Philosophies on Success

That’s not criticism of Mike McCarthy.

It’s simply acknowledging two vastly different personalities.

McCarthy blends into the rhythm of practice, often tucked behind the offense with a play sheet in hand, coaching details.

Tomlin floated everywhere.

One minute he was barking at the secondary. The next he was exchanging one-liners with Cam Heyward. Five seconds later he was standing behind the offensive line demanding a better finish.

He didn’t watch practice.

He became part of it.

Tomlin Coached Hard but Measured

Patrick Queen felt that difference immediately.

“It’s a little different," Queen admitted. “Mike T always had this thing when we were walking to the field for team drills. He’d be like, ‘Alright, let’s go beat people. Let’s communicate today. Let’s be great today.’ Whatever people needed, he’d be that for them."

Now, Queen hears defensive coordinator Patrick Graham’s voice through his headset instead.

“So that hasn’t changed," Queen said. “Very different from not having Mike T here."

That’s the part outsiders rarely see.

Coaches install schemes.

Tomlin installed energy.

Queen Emphatically Adored Tomin, but….

Ironically, Queen laughed when asked about his favorite Tomlin training camp memory.

“I don’t really have a favorite one from camp because nobody likes camp," he joked. “Mike T just pissed me off during camp."

Asked why, Queen smiled again.

“Just every single day. Constantly harping things, harping things, harping things. You can do it right, he’s still gonna harp it, which is a great thing. But during camp… that kind of gets on people’s skin sometimes."

Then came the line that explained everything.

“But love… I loved every second of it."

That’s Tomlin in a nutshell.

The demanding coach players complained about at 10 a.m. became the coach they appreciated by October.

The relentless criticism wasn’t personal. It was proof he believed you were capable of more.

Pittsburgh didn’t lure Queen away from Baltimore because he needed someone to pat him on the back. They wanted someone who embraced accountability, and Tomlin delivered it every single practice.

Interestingly, Queen noted that Tomlin’s intensity evolved once camp ended.

“Absolutely," he said. “When the season got here… practices aren’t as hard. The days aren’t as long. We kind of eased back a little bit."

Tomlin knew exactly when to tighten the screws and when to loosen them.

That’s coaching.

And that’s why, even with McCarthy ushering in a promising new era, Tomlin’s shadow still feels present on those practice fields tucked into the hills of Latrobe.

The new normal no longer includes the man in black pacing between drills.

Soon enough, football fans across America will get to experience that charisma on Sunday Night Football. Steelers fans already know what they’re about to discover.

As Pittsburgh turns the page, there is genuine excitement about what McCarthy can build.

But every August, when the buses roll through the gates of St. Vincent College, don’t be surprised if players still hear an imaginary voice in the back of their minds.

“Let’s go beat people.”

Some echoes don’t disappear when a coach leaves.

They become part of the place.

Tomlin by the Numbers

Seasons: 19

Super Bowl Appearance’s: 2

Super Bowl Titles: 1

Wins Regular Season: 193–114–2

Wins Combined/Playoffs: 201–126–2

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