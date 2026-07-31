Ranking the Top 10 Undrafted NFL Rookies Who Can Make Their Team

2) Uso Seumalo

Uso Seumalo NFL Rookie Profile

Height: 6'03"

Weight: 330

40-Yard Dash: 5.27

Arm: N/A

Hand: N/A

Vertical Jump: 27.5"

Brench Press: 28

Broad Jump: 8.07"

Uso Seumalo’s introduction to football wasn’t driven by dreams of the NFL it was about being around his friends. Growing up in Hawaii, the game started as a social outlet, just 8-on-8 pickup runs and time spent with teammates.

“I wanted to go hang out with my friends,” Seumalo said on the NFL Draft Blast Podcast. “So yeah, I begged my parents and they finally let me go out. I was just out there trying to hang out with my buddies.”

What began as something casual eventually took hold. That early foundation turned into a JUCO opportunity at Garden City Community College in Kansas, where his size and raw ability started to separate him. At 6-foot-2, 330 pounds, Seumalo wasn’t just another body he was a presence.

That presence earned him a move to Kansas State, where he developed into a space-eating interior defensive lineman in the Big 12. He’s the type of tackle who commands attention immediately, forcing double teams and clogging rushing lanes before plays can even develop. His impact doesn’t always show up in the box score, but it’s felt snap after snap.

Landing with the Seahawks is no accident. General Manager John Schneider has built a reputation for identifying talent across all levels of the draft process and beyond it. Seumalo fits that mold. A player with traits worth investing in and developing.

There’s a foundation here. His short-area quickness, combined with his natural strength against the run, gives him a chance to compete early, especially in rotational or early-down situations. Like most undrafted defensive linemen, his path will begin by earning trust first in camp, then on the practice field, and eventually on Sundays.

Seumalo’s journey didn’t start with a grand plan. But somewhere along the way, the game stopped being about just hanging out and started becoming something he could build a future on.