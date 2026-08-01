Aaron Donald return Is 'trending upward' as Rams await final decision

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay offered his most encouraging update yet on the possibility of Aaron Donald returning to the organization, saying "things are going in the right direction" while emphasizing that no final decision will be made until the team returns to its facility in Woodland Hills after training camp.

Speaking after practice, McVay struck an optimistic tone when asked about the status of the former All-Pro defensive tackle, who has remained in discussions with the organization.

"There won't be any news on that front until we get back to Woodland Hills," McVay said. "We have some different things, which I totally understand. There are some conversations that we've had. We've loosely had some different timelines that are temporary. I want to keep those between us. If something unforeseen happens out of respect for him and the situation."

While McVay declined to provide specifics about those conversations, he made it clear the discussions have been positive.

"But I know this," McVay continued. "Things are going in the right direction and if there's an arrow, it's trending upwards. I think once we get back to Woodland Hills, we'll have a better idea of what that timeline looks like."

McVay also reiterated that nothing will be finalized while the Rams remain at training camp.

"There won't be any decision and anything in terms of Aaron's situation while we're here," McVay said. "That's already been set out when we've talked for the last couple of weeks."

Donald's future has been one of the biggest storylines surrounding the Rams throughout training camp. The future Hall of Famer retired as one of the greatest defensive players in NFL history after anchoring the Rams' defense for a decade, earning three NFL Defensive Player of the Year awards, 10 Pro Bowl selections and helping lead the franchise to a Super Bowl LVI championship.

Although McVay stopped short of saying a return is imminent, his comments represent the strongest indication yet that discussions are progressing in a positive direction.

The Rams are expected to revisit the situation once the team returns to its permanent headquarters in Woodland Hills, where McVay believes a clearer timeline will emerge.

For now, the Rams will continue preparing for the season while one of the most decorated players in franchise history weighs his next move. If McVay's optimism proves well-founded, Donald's return to Los Angeles may be closer than it has appeared at any point since retirement.