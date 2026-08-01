The LA Rams put pads on for the first time this training camp

“Well I think repetition is the mother of learning,” Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay after day six of training camp. This sentiment from McVay seems to ring true amongst the players.

This team put on pads for the first time and players were enthusiastic about playing “real football.” From top to bottom every player and coach on the field exuded intention behind every drill.

Cornerback Emmanual Forbes Jr. and the rest of the secondary practiced precise footwork getting their body ready to switch at any moment when they’re guarding a route. The dynamic running back duo of the 2025 season Blake Corum and Kyren Williams lead their group in a drill protecting the ball at all costs while tight ends coach Scott Huff, game management coordinator and assistant tight ends coach Dan Shamash and vice president of facilities and equipment Brendan Burger attempt to punch the ball out. The cuts to get open and the smooth catches with the control to stay in bounds from the wide receivers such as Puka Nacua and Jordan Whittington had fans in the stands cheering for what they saw.

Tyler Higbee who is entering his 11th season in the NFL after the Rams re-signed him to a two-year deal during the off season. Following practice McVay could not speak more highly of the vet. “Tyler is, I mean you look at it, he’s the greatest tight end in Rams history.”

Higbee, who has been around long enough to see this Rams team at different stages, both when guys go and when guys return, has created a steady role for himself on this team. One where he shows up with both confidence in his work and humility in areas to grow.

The tight end was clear about what he’s seen overall from this Rams offense one week into training camp. Essentially they’re not where they want to be yet, even though heading into the season outside expectations have skyrocketed about what the Rams “should” do with the pieces they have. “We expect to be great. So coming in and working, nobody's complacent, you know even after having some success last year we want to be better.” Higbee added, "everybody just comes ready to work.”

Defensive end Kobie Turner not only approaches the game with a tremendous football IQ, but he also has a light friendly energy along with an impressive musical ability. The guy does it all. Turner leads his defense in a way that is not necessarily the normal for a player with only three years under his belt, as he walks into his fourth year in the league. His leadership clearly comes from a deep understanding of the work that his team puts in.

“Yeah, I think we have a lot of really great flashes of our potential. It's about continuing to stack days, and you know it's camp, it's going to have a lot of ups and downs, but when we’re playing all together and all as one we’re a scary front we’re a scary defense.” Turner continued, “front end, back end, at the second level, we have a complete package of a defense. So it's about putting it together, coming together, being on the same page and we’re going to go ball out this year.”