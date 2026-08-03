Ranking The Top 22 Quarterbacks in the NFL Right Now

Josh Allen Player Profile
- Height: 6’5”
- Weight: 237 lbs
- Team: Buffalo Bills
- College: Wyoming
- Jersey Number: 17
Last year seemed like the prime chance. With no Kansas City, Baltimore, or Cincinnati to worry about, the path was clear for the Buffalo Bills, but they still fell short. In terms of talent and ability at the QB position, you can make a clear case that Josh Allen tops everyone. Like Lamar Jackson, Allen will also have a new head coach for the first time. Also like Jackson, Allen has little left to prove in the regular season, combining for 299 total TDs over the course of his career. After last season, the motivation has never been higher in Buffalo, and it starts by taking back the AFC East to secure home-field advantage throughout the postseason.