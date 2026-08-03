USA Today 2027 NFL Mock Draft 4.0: All 32 First Round Picks

32) Cleveland Browns: WR Ryan Wingo, Texas

Ryan Wingo NFL Draft Profile

Height: 6’2”

6’2” Weight: 214 lbs

214 lbs Age (on CFB Week 1): 20

20 Position: Wide Receiver

After addressing the pass rush earlier in the draft, the Browns close out the first round by giving their offense another talented target in Ryan Wingo. Adding a polished outside receiver would help round out Cleveland's offense and provide another dependable option in the passing game.

"The Browns finally upgrade their wide receiver depth chart with Wingo." — Curt Popejoy

Ryan Wingo 2025 Stats