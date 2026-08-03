Keeping Things Tight, Keeps Steelers Mike McCarthy Loose

Doing It Right Counts

Mike McCarthy has won a Super Bowl.

He’s coached Hall of Fame quarterbacks. He’s spent decades in NFL meeting rooms where every second, every step, and every detail is scrutinized.

So naturally, the question came.

Has this year’s Steelers team done anything yet to make McCarthy boil over?

Not exactly.

That doesn’t mean the fire isn’t there.

If anything, training camp has revealed something more interesting.

McCarthy isn’t searching for reasons to explode. He’s building habits so those moments never become necessary. Every practice, every period, every transition has a purpose.

Timing is Everything

The stopwatch never really stops.

“I think our guys have hit the target," McCarthy said. “I think we checked every box from an operation standpoint."

For McCarthy, execution goes well beyond completing a play. It’s the pace between snaps. How quickly do players get in and out of the huddle. Whether drills begin on time. Whether every rep looks the way it is supposed to look.

“Trust me," McCarthy said with a smile. “I’m the guy that makes sure everything needs to look a certain way. And when it doesn’t look a certain way, then they’ll be aware of it."

That philosophy has become one of the defining themes of Steelers camp.

Ask almost anyone around the team and two words continue to surface: Attention to detail.

A Firm Handshake Mindset

It’s a message that fits both McCarthy and Western Pennsylvania. Hard work. Accountability. Blue-collar pride. The expectation that your job deserves your very best, whether anyone is watching or not.

Players have embraced it.

“Very business-oriented guy," Jaylen Warren said. “I’m excited to have a leader like that and play for someone like that."

Quarterback Mason Rudolph has already seen both sides of McCarthy’s personality.

“He’s intense," Rudolph said. “He definitely gets very locked in for the two-minute drill. That seems like that’s kind of his baby."

But Rudolph also offered another glimpse behind the curtain.

“He’s a good hang. He enjoys a nice joke," Rudolph said. “It’s kind of like having an old married couple with him and Aaron bantering back and forth about old times."

That balance may be McCarthy’s greatest strength.

The demanding coach who insists on every drill runs on schedule is the same coach who can laugh in the quarterback room minutes later.

The players know exactly when it’s time to loosen up and exactly when it’s time to lock in.

So far, McCarthy says the Steelers have earned that trust.

“The schedule helps them," he said. “We’re getting the reps… we’re getting the situations repped accordingly."

He knows the real tests are still coming as the practices become longer, more physical, and more demanding in full pads. That’s where discipline is truly tested.

Yet through the opening stretch of camp, the operation has looked exactly how McCarthy envisioned.

“We’re doing okay," he said before looking around at another packed hillside at Saint Vincent College. “We’re the Pittsburgh Steelers. We play in front of big crowds… Anytime you have energy around your workplace, it’s definitely a positive thing."

Attention to detail and energy.

And if those two qualities slip?

Well… as McCarthy warned with a grin, they’ll be aware of it.

McCarthy Quick Slants

Coached Joe Montana

Coached Brett Favre

Coached Aaron Rodgers

Winning Head Coach in Super Bowl XLV

His Offenses Have Finish First in Points Four Times

For more exclusive NFL Draft coverage, scouting reports, and interviews, visit College2Pro.com⁠

Follow on X: @BoMarchionte