CBS Sports 2027 NFL Mock Draft 1.0 First Round: Picks 1-32

Dylan Stewart NFL Draft Profile
- Height: 6’5”
- Weight: 245 lbs
"One of the most explosive pass rushers in the country over the past two seasons, Stewart's production doesn't fully capture his impact. With a long, wiry frame and excellent length, he covers ground quickly, flashing elite speed, bend, and occasional power that make him difficult to contain off the edge." - CBS Sports
New Orleans is viewed as a team that is still a couple of seasons away from truly having playoff aspirations. Adding Dylan Stewart to come off the EDGE for this defense could accelerate that process.
Dylan Stewart 2025 Stats
- Tackles: 33
- Passes Defended: 2
- Sacks: 4.5
- Forced Fumbles: 3
- Interceptions: 0