CBS Sports 2027 NFL Mock Draft 1.0 First Round: Picks 1-32

32) Cleveland Browns (via LAR): Charlie Becker, WR, Indiana

Charlie Becker NFL Draft Profile

Height: 6’4”

6’4” Weight: 204 lbs

"An interchangeable weapon, he pairs a 6-foot-4 frame with elite body control and strong 50/50 skills — traits that should help him continue climbing boards." - CBS Sports

If Cleveland selects a WR in Round 1 for the 2nd year in a row, Shedeur Sanders would all of a sudden have a plethora of young talent to spread the ball out to.

Charlie Becker 2025 Stats