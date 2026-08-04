Steelers Sebastian Joseph-Day Cusses Out Troy Fautanu

Savvy Vet Doesn’t Let Emotion Get Better of Him

Latrobe, PA. – Training camp finally produced the kind of moment every camp eventually does.

A little trash talk. A little pushing. A few words that probably can’t be printed on a youth football brochure.

During one-on-one drills, Sebastian Joseph-Day was locked into winning his rep when Steelers left tackle Troy Fautanu stayed engaged just a split second longer than the defensive tackle appreciated.

Veteran team leader, Cam Heyward couldn’t resist.

“Nice block, Troy."

As Joseph-Day walked back toward a sea of yellow defensive jerseys, his response echoed across the practice field.

“You fking p*ssy."**

For a brief moment, the temperature in Latrobe jumped.

Camp Intensified Today

Then… it disappeared.

No lingering drama. No personal grudge. Just football.

“So, after the ball snaps, just to, you know, get out of the way," Joseph-Day explained afterward with a grin. “Troy happened to stay in a tad bit second late. Once I went outside, I bumped into him on the pass rush. So yeah, I got a little annoyed. He did that twice in a row. Did it yesterday too."

That was the story.

And that’s exactly why it wasn’t.

Joseph-Day has quietly been one of Pittsburgh’s better performers throughout spring workouts and the opening week of training camp.

At 6-foot-4 and 310 pounds, the former Super Bowl champion has brought veteran strength, experience and a noticeable interior presence after 105 NFL games with the Rams, Chargers, 49ers and Titans.

The ensuing team drills we waited anxiously to see if the situation would escalate, but cooler heads won the day despite the hot sun beating down on Chuck Noll Field.

“How close was I? I was pretty annoyed," Joseph-Day admitted. “I’m a little bit older now, a little bit wiser. I’ve been around the block, and I know I’ve got to conserve my energy for something greater."

Joseph-Day Brings Veteran Mindset

That’s the veteran perspective Pittsburgh hoped it was signing.

Joseph-Day isn’t the loud, angry personality his sideline eruption might suggest. Spend five minutes around him after practice and you’re met with an easy smile, genuine conversation and a player who answers questions instead of delivering rehearsed sound bites.

The edge exists between the whistles.

Once practice ends, so does the confrontation. In fact, he was quick to praise the same offensive linemen he had been jawing with minutes earlier.

“Oh yeah, I think it’s annoying. That means we’re making each other better. Shout out to Troy and shout out to Mace (Mason McCormick). They’re very talented young players."

That’s training camp in its purest form.

Tempers flare. Pride takes over. Competitive people say competitive things.

Then, just as quickly, it evaporates into thin air.

“I think that’s what camp’s all about," Joseph-Day said. “It’s about fine-tuning, sharpening the tools. Iron sharpens iron."

For a few seconds Tuesday, Sebastian Joseph-Day looked like the villain.

Five minutes later, he reminded everyone why teammates enjoy having him in the locker room.

The fire burned hot, but only briefly. The respect never left.

Joseph-Day Quick Slants

Los Angeles Ramsin the 6th round (195th overall) of the 2018 NFL Draft.

314 Tackles

5 Sacks

90 Starts

30 Tackles for Loss

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