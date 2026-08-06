ESPN’s 2027 NFL Mock Draft: First Round Picks 1-32

32) Los Angeles Rams: EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei, Oregon

Matayo Uiagalelei NFL Draft Profile

Height: 6’5”

6’5” Weight: 272 lbs

272 lbs Age (on CFB Week 1): 21

21 Position: EDGE

EDGE Conference: Big Ten

Big Ten School: Oregon

Oregon Class: Senior

Senior Hometown: Bellflower, CA

Bellflower, CA Jersey Number: 10

Matt Miller's Position Rank: NR

Matayo Uiagalelei's return to Oregon could significantly boost his draft stock. The powerful edge rusher flashes intriguing versatility with the ability to win using length, strength, and an expanding pass-rush arsenal. Los Angeles targeting another young edge defender would be logical with future roster questions looming.

“He has shown flashes and can win with his length, diverse set of moves, and power profile.” - Jordan Reid

Matayo Uiagalelei Mock Drafts

ESPN: No. 32 to Los Angeles Rams

No. 32 to Los Angeles Rams CBS Sports: No. 24 to Detroit Lions

No. 24 to Detroit Lions The Sporting News: No. 20 to Jacksonville Jaguars

No. 20 to Jacksonville Jaguars Bleacher Report: NR

NR The Athletic: NR

Matayo Uiagalelei 2025 Stats