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NFL · 1 hour ago

Rams' Myles Garrett stays away from practice, shares small fun clip while cruising city

Muhammed Asif

Host · Writer

Los Angeles Rams superstar edge rusher Myles Garrett shared something off the field with his fans on Instagram through a clip on Tuesday. Garrett was with the Cleveland Browns before being traded to the Rams in a blockbuster deal on June 1. In exchange, the Browns got Jared Verse, former Defensive Rookie of the Year, along with a 2027 first-round draft pick, a 2028 second-round draft pick, and a 2029 third-round draft pick, which was an awesome deal.  

Recently, Garrett hasn’t been able to participate in Rams training camp during Aug. 2-4 this week. Head coach Sean McVay said that Garrett is feeling pain in the lower part of his body and stiffness in his back, so the team will proceed with caution.

Myles Garrett #95 of the Los Angeles Rams rushes the edge during training camp at Loyola Marymount University on July 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Myles Garrett #95 of the Los Angeles Rams rushes the edge during training camp at Loyola Marymount University on July 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Ric Tapia – The Sporting Tribune

Myles Garrett #95 of the Los Angeles Rams rushes the edge during training camp at Loyola Marymount University on July 26, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

After officially staying away from practice, Garrett has posted a small fun clip in the city, casually listening to music in a convertible car. Besides this, he has tagged California-based videographer Jyehro Poquiz (@jpqz), which suggests that maybe, not confirmed, Garrett is participating in some media project instead of just relaxing, because he hasn’t written any caption.

When it comes to driving, his fans know Garrett has a history of trouble, including a dangerous rollover of his Porsche 911 Turbo S in 2022, and earlier this February, he received his ninth traffic ticket for speeding, clocking 94 mph in a 70-mph zone.

Garrett has superpower cars in his garage like the Aventador, Shelby GT500, Porsche 911, and McLaren 765LT, and he actually drives them instead of just keeping them for show. The $382,500 McLaren is no cheap car, with 755 hp of power and 590 lb-ft of torque. On Valentine’s Day, Garrett gifted his girlfriend, Chloe Kim, a custom pink vintage Ford Bronco.

After spending nine seasons with the Browns, his car will now run for the Rams. He’ll keep sacking with the same machine-like power, which fans will get to see soon.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Aug 5 2:10 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
TOR

TOR

+1.5

+164

O 8

HOU

HOU

-1.5

-178

U 8

Aug 5 2:20 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
LAD

LAD

+1.5

+110

O 9.5

CHC

CHC

-1.5

-118

U 9.5

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