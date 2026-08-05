Rams WR Puka Nacua hires agency behind record Smith-Njigba, Zay Flowers deals

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua has given big news – he has hired WIN Sports Group to move forward with his contract negotiations. This agency recently negotiated record deals for Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Zay Flowers. Nacua's 2026 season is the final year of his 4-year contract with the Rams, and he’s set to make a base salary of about $5.77 million, per Spotrac.

On Wednesday, insider Adam Schefter reported this news about Nacua. This same agency got Flowers a $140M extension (Aug 4, 2026) and Jaxon Smith-Njigba a record $168M deal (March 2026), which surely must have impressed Nacua. Flowers came from the same 2023 NFL draft class where Nacua was a fifth-round pick.

Rams standout wide receiver Puka Nacua, who is entering the final year of his four-year rookie contract, has hired @winsportsgroup to represent him in contract negotiations. pic.twitter.com/vnPWuIzuZZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 5, 2026

According to reports, General Manager Les Snead brushed off questions about Nacua's contract, saying, "We'll keep that between us."

It’s also no secret that aside from his stellar last campaign, Nacua’s unusual behavior on the field during the winter was a topic of discussion among people, especially since he ended up going to a holistic treatment facility in March.

Last December, he publicly apologized for making gestures that were called antisemitic. His lawyer had said that he had checked into a rehab facility in Malibu. Right now, he’s taking part in the Rams’ voluntary offseason workouts and has looked impressive across four training camp sessions.

It wouldn't be wrong to say that Nacua's performance makes him deserving of a higher salary, the thing to watch is how the deal will happen so that the Rams maintain cap flexibility. From a cap perspective, there will be a big difference between making the deal now and making it after a franchise tag year.

“I don't think you want to dangle a carrot that way,” coach Sean McVay said. “I think he's inspired to do right because his heart is right, and then I think the contract will take care of itself because he's an incredible player, and he's continuing to mature as a man. I love him. I love his heart, and I love the growth that he's had, and we're with him every step of the way.”

“Coming out here and seeing that jersey, No. 12, hung up in my locker is something that I don't take for granted,” Nacua said. “Being around this group of guys, I think of all the guys that have reached out in this offseason to be there by my side, and then when we're here in the meeting rooms, the level of connection I feel like I have with the guys out there, it never crossed my mind that I don't want to be out there with those guys.”

Patrick Whitesell, founder of WIN Sports Group said:

“You can see what's going to come: You're going to see more Peyton Mannings, Patrick Mahomes, Tom Bradys … people who have kind of transcended, and built their personalities outside of football and built businesses … I think that's going to come in droves now. And that's what we're positioning this company for,” Whitesell said.

Allegedly, serious talks about Nacua and the Rams' contract might have to wait until next offseason, which might force the team to put a franchise tag on him.

Raising their salary seems difficult for Los Angeles because the Rams have increased their upcoming salary cap a lot by trading star player Myles Garrett.

Now, what the Rams' next move will be, and what Puka Nacua's next move will be, will keep the fans guessing.