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NFL · 1 day ago

Rams' defense sets the tone as Aaron Donald's potential return looms over training camp

The Sporting Tribune

Host · Writer

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Rams continued to build toward the regular season on Wednesday with another spirited training camp practice, one in which the defense again stole the spotlight while the possibility of Aaron Donald returning to the field remained the storyline hovering over Loyola Marymount University.

Defensive coordinator Chris Shula said there is still no update on Donald's status after the future Hall of Famer recently worked out with the team, but he acknowledged what adding the former NFL Defensive Player of the Year would mean.

"Obviously, I'd be really excited about that," Shula said. "You're getting one of the best players of all time… But at the same time, we're going to coach the guys who are here and if he decides to come back, that'd be great." 

Shula admitted he has envisioned what a defensive front featuring Donald alongside newly acquired star pass rusher Myles Garrett might look like, even if he insists the Rams aren't waiting around for that possibility.

"I think I'd be lying if I said I hadn't thought about it a little bit," Shula said. "We're building our defense step by step. If he decides to come, whenever that is, that's not going to affect exactly how we're doing it right now." 

Garrett returned to practice after missing time with soreness and said he feels healthy.

"I feel good," Garrett said with a smile. "I'm allowed to get sore. I'm a little old." 

The reigning All-Pro has quickly become a mentor for the Rams' young defensive front, praising the energy and physicality shown throughout camp.

"A lot of guys are putting themselves in a good position to make plays," Garrett said. "They're really physical at the point of attack. They take our run defense just as seriously as a pass defense." 

Garrett also emphasized that his role extends beyond making plays himself.

"These guys are very talented and we have a room full of guys who can make plays," Garrett said. "I want to be able to put them in position to do so." 

Shula has liked what he's seen from the defensive line, singling out rookie outside linebacker Josaiah Stewart, veteran Braden Fiske, Kobie Turner and Poona Ford while noting Garrett's return only strengthens one of the league's deepest fronts. 

The secondary has also impressed during camp, particularly with the additions of Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson. Shula said the pair have elevated the competition level for receivers Davante Adams and Puka Nacua every day.

"It seems like a mutual respect to me," Shula said. "You can tell the respect they have for each other and they're pushing each other to be better every single day." 

Nacua agreed, describing the daily battles with McDuffie as some of the best work the offense could ask for.

"It's been really fun," Nacua said. "We're at highly competitive football right now… You have to track the ball and be able to come down with it knowing that there's somebody still going to be in your area." 

On the offensive side, coordinator Nate Scheelhaase praised second-year running back Blake Corum, saying the former Michigan standout has returned with noticeably more confidence after a productive rookie season.

"What you've seen from Blake is a guy that has a whole lot of confidence in what he's been able to build on from last year," Scheelhaase said. "A lot of that stuff is earned behind the scenes… I'm excited about how he's been performing." 

Scheelhaase also highlighted the importance of a connected rushing attack, saying the Rams' run game depends on contributions from all 11 players, from quarterback decisions at the line of scrimmage to wide receivers blocking on the perimeter. 

The offensive coordinator also praised young quarterback Ty Simpson for taking advantage of additional repetitions while Matthew Stafford receives scheduled rest.

"He stayed hungry," Scheelhaase said. "He's asking all the right questions in the meeting room… You've certainly seen him go and make some throws and compete in a really cool way." 

Nacua echoed those sentiments, saying Simpson's confidence has grown significantly since organized team activities.

"His arm and the confidence that he's throwing the ball with has definitely grown a ton," Nacua said. "He's feeling more comfortable in the pocket." 

Nacua also said the Rams have benefited from continuity entering the 2026 season, with a veteran locker room that has grown together over the past several years.

"From day one it felt like we hit the ground rolling," Nacua said. "The continuity between the team… It's really fun." 

While Donald's future continues to dominate conversations around the Rams, Wednesday's practice reinforced that Sean McVay's team isn't waiting for answers. Led by Garrett, an improving young defense and an offense finding its rhythm behind Stafford and an emerging ground game, the Rams continue preparing as though the season starts tomorrow—even if one of the greatest defenders in NFL history could still be waiting in the wings.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Aug 8 3:05 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
ATL

ATL

-1.5

-136

O 7.5

NYY

NYY

+1.5

+126

U 7.5

Aug 8 4:10 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
ATH

ATH

+1.5

+235

O 9

BOS

BOS

-1.5

-260

U 9

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