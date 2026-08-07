“Dang, y’all got me on video now” Steelers Roman Wilson Should Get Used to Limelight

Roman Wilson’s Quiet Confidence Has Him Standing on the Edge of a Breakout

Latrobe, PA – Whether by coincidence or fate, number 14 has long been connected to balance, growth and a new chapter.

For Roman Wilson, the jersey change isn’t about superstition. It’s simply another step toward becoming the player the Steelers believed they drafted.

Wilson simply smiles and says,” No, sir. This is a number I feel comfortable in. That’s about it.”

No symbolic meaning. No ancient history of the number that led him to switch to 14 from 10.

However, for whatever reason, Wilson wearing the new jersey number in 2026 has brought another dimension to his game.

Consistency.

Time and time again, he has delivered. Tough, contested catches. Deep out routes or simple dig and cuts, he has been the dependable option amongst the four quarterbacks in Steelers camp.

That hasn’t been the theme since Pittsburgh selected him in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. The production hasn’t matched expectations yet.

Injuries slowed the beginning of his career, and through two seasons his stat line remains modest. But something has changed this offseason that has been difficult to ignore if you’ve spent time watching practice.

Because the football keeps finding him.

Throughout OTAs, minicamp and now training camp in Latrobe, Wilson has consistently been one of the offense’s most explosive targets.

Wilson Has Support of Teammates

More than once, a deep completion brought veteran teammates sprinting downfield to celebrate with him. Those aren’t staged moments. NFL locker rooms don’t fake excitement.

I feel they’re one of the truest forms of unity amongst teammates.

When asked what changed, Wilson didn’t offer some dramatic revelation.

“Just working every day. I mean, not really. This is working. That’s all I do, man. This is work."

Pressed again about whether he’d altered anything in his preparation, the answer never wavered.

“Nothing. Really, haven’t changed much… Yeah. I promise you."

That honesty fits his personality.

Wilson isn’t interested in the limelight. His shy demeanor was ever present when the cameras finally arrived to erase those coveted one-on-one interviews we all savor.

“Probably being born and raised in Hawaii for sure,” Wilson said of him humble attitude. “My relationship with God, and everything like that.”

Then the shyness surfaces.

“Dang, y’all got me on video now.”

This is not his first rodeo by any stretch of the imagination.

A Breakout Season Will Bring Spotlight

He won a national title with the Wolverines. A third-round selection in the NFL. A professional receiver entering his third year in the National Football League.

Yet, he remains committed to the concern of when the light flashes and the camera’s eye is pointed at him.

Roman, you keep playing like this you are doing to quadruple your exposure.

He did reveal that another season under his belt has helped stabilize his game.

“Just experience, just feeling more comfortable. This is my third year… I feel a lot more comfortable here. I feel a lot more comfortable in Pittsburgh. It’s just everything. It’s been a great blessing."

Comfort matters with the receiver.

Timing, spacing and trust aren’t built overnight. Wilson acknowledged another season working with Aaron Rodgers has accelerated that process.

“Definitely having another year with Aaron helps out a lot. Your chemistry builds as you guys grow together."

Chemistry has shown itself repeatedly on vertical throws, where No. 14 has quietly become one of Rodgers’ favorite deep-ball options throughout camp.

Asked whether those practice connections will finally carry into Sundays, Wilson smiled.

“I sure hope so."

It’s a simple answer from a quiet player.

Sometimes that’s all you need.

Wilson Statistics

Games : 14

: 14 Receptions : 12

: 12 Receiving Yards : 166

: 166 Touchdowns: 2

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