Steelers Claim Wideout Colton Dowell Off 49ers

Latrobe, PA – The Steelers added another intriguing body to their wide receiver room Friday, claiming Colton Dowell off waivers from San Francisco.

Dowell isn’t a household name, but there’s something to work with physically. The 6-foot-3 receiver originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick of the Tennessee Titans in 2023 after playing at Tennessee-Martin.

He appeared in 10 games as a rookie, contributing primarily on special teams, before a knee injury ended his season. San Francisco signed Dowell to a reserve/future contract following the 2024 season.

For Pittsburgh, this feels like a classic August evaluation move. Dowell brings size, length and NFL experience into a receiver room where every practice rep matters once you get beyond the established names.

The Steelers waived wide receiver A.T. Perry to make room on the roster.

Dowell Career Numbers