Sean McVay praises Rams defense as team returns home to Woodland Hills

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. — The Los Angeles Rams returned home Saturday, trading their training camp surroundings at Loyola Marymount University for the familiar confines of their practice facility in Woodland Hills.

The change of scenery also brought a change in temperature.

“It’s good. It's a little bit hotter out here, but it's good to be back home,” Rams coach Sean McVay said after Saturday’s practice.

While the Rams were happy to be home, it was their defense that appeared most comfortable on the field. McVay came away particularly impressed with the first-team defense after it forced several turnovers and made life difficult for the offense throughout practice.

“Oh yeah, defense was outstanding,” McVay said. “There was great coverage, some great individual plays, disrupting timing and rhythm. It was a great day for the defense. Offensively, they were able to run the football with some success, but throwing and catching was a real struggle. That was a real credit to great defensive play. I was really pleased with the way that our first defense looked.”

McVay said the offensive struggles didn't frustrate him because he viewed the turnovers and incompletions more as a product of strong defensive execution than sloppy offensive play.

“I’m equally as invested in the defense so I want to see good football,” McVay said. “A lot of those plays were more of a reflection of great individual plays than necessarily poor execution.”

Safety Kamren Kinchens delivered one of the standout plays with an interception that caught McVay’s attention. Kinchens has continued to impress throughout camp with his range and versatility in the secondary.

“He's been really good,” McVay said. “He's had great range. He's dropping down in a man coverage and ended up being able to play visual and overlap. It was an outstanding play that he ended up making. You can see he's healthy, he's feeling good. Whether he's playing in the deep part of the field or the intermediate, you feel him, he's flashing. I've been really pleased with Kam.”

McVay was equally encouraged by the communication and development of the secondary as a whole, saying Saturday might have been its best collective performance of training camp.

“Today was probably the best day that they had as a whole on the back end and they've had a lot of really good days so that's saying something,” McVay said. “We want to just continue to take those steps on that upward trajectory and that's exactly what they're doing.”

The Rams will get a different test next week when they hold joint practices with the Dallas Cowboys. McVay has long valued joint practices as a way to get starters meaningful competitive work against another team without necessarily exposing them to preseason games.

“We don't gameplan it or anything like that, but just the competition,” McVay said. “I think when you go against each other as much as we've done up to this point, it's good to be able to just change it up and get a feel to go against different schemes and great players.”

McVay said the joint practices will essentially supplement preseason game action for many of the Rams' established players. Rookie quarterback Ty Simpson will play during the preseason, while McVay has not yet decided whether Stetson Bennett IV will see game action.

“Ty definitely will,” McVay said. “I haven't decided on Stetson yet.”

One factor that won't influence those decisions is the Rams opening the regular season in Australia. McVay said he hasn't yet addressed the team's plans for the historic trip because he wants the Rams focused on training camp and the preseason before turning their attention to Week 1.

“Once we get through the preseason just because we talk about being present,” McVay said. “That's important, not looking ahead.”

McVay also praised the continued development of running back Blake Corum, who is expected to form an important combination with Kyren Williams in the Rams' backfield.

“He's just getting more and more comfortable,” McVay said. “He's so conscientious. He does a great job of understanding what we're trying to get done. I think he and Kyren are great complements off one another. I love that running back room and Blake's been great.”

McVay was also asked about possible NFL discipline involving offensive lineman Alaric Jackson and receiver Puka Nacua. He said the timing of any league decision would depend on the NFL's independent investigation after the legal process plays out.

“We try to have good communication with those guys to get an understanding, but it is on their timeline, not ours,” McVay said.

The Rams' return to Woodland Hills also brought renewed questions surrounding one of the greatest players in franchise history.

McVay had previously indicated the team's return home could provide a clearer picture regarding a potential return for former Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald. On Saturday, however, there was nothing new to report.

“No update on that as of right now,” McVay said.

McVay did offer an expansive explanation of what made the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year and future Hall of Famer so dominant throughout his career.

“Where do you want me to start?” McVay said. “I think number one is his competitive stamina, his work capacity. He never asked anybody to do what he wouldn't do.”

McVay pointed to Donald's leverage, hand accuracy, quickness, understanding of opposing blocking schemes and ability to process what was happening around him. He recalled discussing a crucial situation with Donald during Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals and being struck by Donald's understanding of how the offensive line was trying to block him.

“There really weren’t any weaknesses,” McVay said. “I think there was incredible self-awareness and just a great feel for the game. I think the greats just have an intrinsic motivation where there's a rage to master and then there's an ability to pick things up really quickly in their domain, and he was checking both those boxes.”

For now, however, Donald's possible return remains unresolved. The Rams are back home in Woodland Hills, preparing for the Cowboys and continuing through training camp with a defense that, at least on Saturday, gave McVay plenty to be excited about.