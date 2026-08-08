“Work ethic” – Is just 1 of the 3 things Steelers OC Brian Angelichio loves about Germie Bernard

Germie Bernard isn’t forcing his way into the conversation. He’s earning his way into it.

The rookie receiver has quietly put together one of the steadier camps in Pittsburgh, and offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio offered perhaps the best explanation for why.

“Germ’s right where he needs to be, and he’s just steady. I love his approach. I love his intentionality. I love his work ethic.”

That word steady matters for a rookie receiver.

Bernard isn’t simply surviving on athletic ability.

Pittsburgh is testing his football intelligence. Wide receivers coach Adam Henry has moved him across all three receiver positions, forcing Bernard to understand the offense beyond one assignment or one alignment.

“He’s smart,” Angelichio said. “Adam’s moving him around, he’s playing all three positions at the receiver position and handling it.”

That versatility could accelerate Bernard’s path to meaningful snaps. Being formation-flexible allows an offense to disguise personnel, move receivers to favorable matchups and avoid becoming predictable based on alignment.

Then there’s the part coaches ultimately need to see.

“You see him every day. He’ll make a play.”

For Bernard, that might be the strongest endorsement of all. The rookie didn’t need one spectacular afternoon to define his camp.

He keeps stacking good ones.

So, like his college trajectory, Bernard has been steady and more noticeable as camp wears on.

With DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr. and the emergence of Roman Wilson in 2026, the Steelers might be putting together a sneaky offensive arsenal along with Bernard.

Germie Bernard College Receiving Stats

2022 Michigan State: 7 Catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns

7 Catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns 2023 Washington: 34 catches for 319 yards and two touchdowns

34 catches for 319 yards and two touchdowns 2024 Alabama: 50 catches for 794 yards and two touchdowns

50 catches for 794 yards and two touchdowns 2025 Alabama: 64 catches for 862 yards and seven touchdowns

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