Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
NFL · 20 hours ago

“Work ethic” – Is just 1 of the 3 things Steelers OC Brian Angelichio loves about Germie Bernard

Bo Marchionte

Host · Writer

Germie Bernard isn’t forcing his way into the conversation. He’s earning his way into it.

The rookie receiver has quietly put together one of the steadier camps in Pittsburgh, and offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio offered perhaps the best explanation for why.

“Germ’s right where he needs to be, and he’s just steady. I love his approach. I love his intentionality. I love his work ethic.”

That word steady matters for a rookie receiver.

Bernard isn’t simply surviving on athletic ability.

Pittsburgh is testing his football intelligence. Wide receivers coach Adam Henry has moved him across all three receiver positions, forcing Bernard to understand the offense beyond one assignment or one alignment.

“He’s smart,” Angelichio said. “Adam’s moving him around, he’s playing all three positions at the receiver position and handling it.”

That versatility could accelerate Bernard’s path to meaningful snaps. Being formation-flexible allows an offense to disguise personnel, move receivers to favorable matchups and avoid becoming predictable based on alignment.

Then there’s the part coaches ultimately need to see.

“You see him every day. He’ll make a play.”

For Bernard, that might be the strongest endorsement of all. The rookie didn’t need one spectacular afternoon to define his camp.

He keeps stacking good ones.

So, like his college trajectory, Bernard has been steady and more noticeable as camp wears on.  

With DK Metcalf, Michael Pittman Jr. and the emergence of Roman Wilson in 2026, the Steelers might be putting together a sneaky offensive arsenal along with Bernard.

Germie Bernard College Receiving Stats

  • 2022 Michigan State: 7 Catches for 128 yards and two touchdowns
  • 2023 Washington: 34 catches for 319 yards and two touchdowns
  • 2024 Alabama: 50 catches for 794 yards and two touchdowns
  • 2025 Alabama: 64 catches for 862 yards and seven touchdowns

For more exclusive NFL Draft coverage, scouting reports, and interviews, visit College2Pro.com⁠

Follow on X: @BoMarchionte

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Aug 9 12:15 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
CIN

CIN

-1.5

-108

O 9.5

WSH

WSH

+1.5

+100

U 9.5

Aug 9 1:35 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
NYM

NYM

+1.5

+132

O 8

PIT

PIT

-1.5

-142

U 8

EDITOR'S PICKS

NFL Depth Charts
2026 NFL Draft Hub
NFL Free Agency 2026
app_store

For the Best of SportsGrid, Grab the App

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 3 months ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 3 months ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 3 months ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 3 months ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 3 months ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

MVP Race Tightens with Ohtani & Pete Crow-Armstrong Leading
MLB · 1 day ago
MVP Race Tightens with Ohtani & Pete Crow-Armstrong Leading
MLB's Race to the Bottom: Worst Team Odds & Markets
MLB · 3 days ago
MLB's Race to the Bottom: Worst Team Odds & Markets
Predicting MLB Season Records: Dodgers vs. Brewers
MLB · 4 days ago
Predicting MLB Season Records: Dodgers vs. Brewers
NL Futures: Cy Young Race Heats Up as Players Shine Brightly
MLB · 1 week ago
NL Futures: Cy Young Race Heats Up as Players Shine Brightly
AL Futures: Prediction Markets Cy Young Race & Wins Leader
MLB · 1 week ago
AL Futures: Prediction Markets Cy Young Race & Wins Leader