Kaden Wetjen is Good, but “Very Good” in One Area, Says Danny Crossman

Back-to-back Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year

My mind doesn’t let things rest.

I’m still upset Pittsburgh didn’t sign undrafted Deonte Harty (Harris) back in 2019 out of Assumption. Ryan Switzer did little to move the needle back then.

It left the return game in Pittsburgh lacking any punch.

Gunner Olszewski signed with Pittsburgh in 2022 after being first-team All-Pro in New England in 2020. However, the Steelers never got that level of play out of the Alvin, Texas native.

So, on the third day of the NFL Draft in Pittsburgh this past April. It was such a nice surprise to see Pittsburgh invest in Kaden Wetjen in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

He arrived in Pittsburgh with a resume that already screamed return specialist, and through the early stages of training camp, the rookie is doing nothing to change that evaluation.

Special team’s coordinator Danny Crossman sees many of the same traits that made Wetjen one of college football’s most dangerous returners at Iowa.

“A lot of the same things that we saw on tape,” Crossman said. “Good decision maker. Just got good burst. Again, got very good vision.”

The production backs it up.

Wetjen won the 2024 Jet Award as the nation’s top return specialist, earned first-team All-America honors, and led the FBS with 1,055 combined kick-return yards. He averaged 25.8 yards per kickoff return and 13.9 yards per punt return, taking one kickoff and one punt to the house.

Those numbers explain why Pittsburgh was willing to invest a fourth-round pick in a player whose immediate value extends well beyond the receiver room. Now Wetjen sits atop the Steelers’ initial depth chart at both return spots.

Pittsburgh Investment Showing Dividends

Crossman understands that NFL space closes faster and mistakes become more expensive, but the foundational traits translate.

“It’s a very different game, but a lot of the skill sets are going to translate,” Crossman said. “Making good decisions, catching the football, and getting vertical in both phases, just like he did at the University of Iowa, those same traits continue.”

That get-vertical mentality might be Wetjen’s calling card. He possesses legitimate acceleration, but successful NFL returners need more than speed. They must process leverage, identify developing lanes and commit without wasting steps. Crossman already likes what he’s seeing.

“We feel very good about him having some success at this league. May not happen right away…we’re very early in the process.”

Crossman also had a voice in Pittsburgh’s evaluation of Wetjen before the draft.

“I voiced my opinion in terms of rankings and players that we like,” Crossman said. “Obviously, you’re excited to get a good player, but that doesn’t last more than a second.”

Now comes the important part.

The. The college accolades are history. Wetjen has given Pittsburgh a return-game piece it can start planning around, but he still has to prove those explosive Iowa traits survive Sundays.

So far, Crossman likes the translation.

“We’ve been very happy with what we’ve seen from him so far.”

Kaden Wetjen Quick Hits

Back-to-back Big Ten Return Specialist of the Year honors in 2024 and 2025.

Two-time Jet Award winner as the nation’s top return specialist.

Led the FBS in combined return yards in consecutive seasons with 2,094 total yards.

Set a school record with six career kick/punt return touchdowns.

Former Iowa Western standout who rose from walk-on redshirt to one of college football’s most dangerous return weapons.

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