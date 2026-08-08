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NFL · 18 hours ago

Miami Dolphins officially announce signing of former Raiders’ safety

Muhammed Asif

Host · Writer

Days after being waived by the Las Vegas Raiders, safety Tanner Wall quickly landed with the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins officially announced that they have signed Wall on Friday.

Wall was a free agent after not being selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, where he had been signed by the Raiders. He had been a starter for the BYU Cougars since 2024, earning All-Big 12 honors.

In his first two college seasons, 2021 and 2022, he was listed as a wide receiver. Then, before the 2023 season, he switched to safety and became a full-time starter.

The Dolphins decided to bring him on board because they were still looking for safety prospects.

Wall joined DJ & PK on the KSL Sports Zone last month, saying:

"I'd say maybe on every roster there's a handful of guys who feel maybe a little bit more protected, but for the most part, like this is everyone's livelihood and they are fighting tooth and nail to defend that whether you're a rookie free agent like everyone's trying to get a piece of this pie," Wall said.

He also shed light on the feedback in Raiders and said:

"I haven't haven't got a whole lot of feedback, knowing as far as like where we see you, how we like you. Like, there's still so much of that to be discovered, and I think that's intentional just because they know a lot of that comes from training camp."

To impress the coaches, he’ll have to do in the preseason what will help Wall pass the test, and maybe he’ll want to adopt some versatility in his game.  

It may or may not be right to compare former BYU great Daniel Sorensen to Tanner Wall, but yes, Sorensen was also undrafted in 2013, after which he made his career on the Kansas City Chiefs roster.  

Even in a tough situation, Tanner Wall can be useful for the Dolphins on special teams and surprise people.

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Aug 9 12:15 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
CIN

CIN

-1.5

-108

O 9.5

WSH

WSH

+1.5

+100

U 9.5

Aug 9 1:35 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
NYM

NYM

+1.5

+132

O 8

PIT

PIT

-1.5

-142

U 8

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