Brendan Sorsby, PFF Metrics, Betting Odds & NFL Supplemental Draft

The Good Kind of Unstable
One of the biggest mistakes evaluators make when looking at PFF's unstable metrics is assuming "unstable" means bad. In reality, unstable metrics often highlight the traits that separate average quarterbacks from game-changing quarterbacks. They simply fluctuate more from season to season because they depend heavily on supporting cast, scheme, protection and surrounding talent.
For Sorsby, the unstable profile reveals a quarterback capable of creating offense when structure breaks down and situations become difficult.
Key Unstable Metrics
Under Pressure Grade: 78th Percentile
- 97 pressured dropbacks
- 48 key plays
- 9 PFF Grade
- Ranked 78th of 352 quarterbacks
Outside Pocket Grade: 69th Percentile
- 59 dropbacks
- 29 key plays
- 5 PFF Grade
- Ranked 103rd of 337 quarterbacks
3rd/4th Down Grade: 74th Percentile
- 87 dropbacks
- 45 key plays
- 4 PFF Grade
- Ranked 93rd of 364 quarterbacks
Play Action Grade: 41st Percentile
- 169 dropbacks
- 82 key plays
- 1 PFF Grade
- Ranked 198th of 337 quarterbacks
Positively Graded Throws: 58th Percentile
- 88 positively graded throws
- 6% positive throw rate
- Ranked 151st of 356 quarterbacks
The 78th-percentile pressure grade jumps off the page.
Many quarterbacks look good when everything is clean. Sorsby shows evidence of maintaining functionality when the pocket deteriorates. Nearly 100 pressured dropbacks is a significant sample size, and finishing in the upper quarter nationally suggests he's not simply a rhythm passer dependent on perfect protection.
Scouts love quarterbacks who can survive bad football.
Sorsby has shown that trait.
Functional Creator
The 69th-percentile outside-pocket grade reinforces the same theme.
He's not an elite freelance quarterback, but he's productive enough when forced off his spot. The ability to reset, keep eyes downfield and generate explosive opportunities after structure breaks is increasingly important in modern football.
Defenses rarely allow quarterbacks to stay on script for four quarters.
Sorsby appears comfortable coloring outside the lines.
Money Down Performer
The most impressive metric may be the 74th-percentile grade on third and fourth downs.
Quarterbacks earn reputations here.
Anybody can complete first-down throws. Third-down football determines whether drives continue or end.
A 89.4 grade with 45 key plays shows Sorsby consistently delivered when defenses knew a pass was coming.
NFL evaluators often refer to this as "situational toughness."
The numbers support that label.
Play-Action Concern
This is the lone area that stands out negatively.
The 41st-percentile play-action grade is surprisingly low considering many quarterbacks benefit from run fakes creating easier throwing windows.
This could be scheme related, supporting-cast related, or simply an area where Sorsby needs to improve his timing and anticipation.
Regardless, it is the one unstable metric that doesn't match the strength of the rest of his profile.
Explosive Throw Production
His 25.6% positively graded throw rate lands in the 58th percentile.
That's solid, though not elite.
What it tells scouts is that Sorsby generated a healthy amount of high-quality throws but wasn't relying solely on splash plays to drive production. Combined with the pressure and money-down grades, it paints a picture of a quarterback who wins with consistency and competitiveness rather than pure fireworks.
Five Takeaways on Sorsby
- Pressure is a strength, not a weakness
- Upper-tier national ranking under pressure suggests legitimate poise.
- Can create when plays break down
- Outside-pocket performance shows functional mobility and improvisation.
- Performs in winning situations
- Third- and fourth-down production indicates competitive toughness.
- Play-action efficiency needs work
- The biggest developmental area in the profile.
- Profile fits modern quarterbacking
- Best traits appear when football gets messy, fast and uncomfortable.
Final Evaluation on Sors
When studying Sorsby's unstable metrics, the overall takeaway is encouraging. The numbers point toward a quarterback who rises when circumstances become difficult rather than one who relies on clean pockets and easy throws.
The pressure grade, off-platform success and strong money-down performance are exactly the types of traits scouts want to see when projecting a quarterback into higher levels of competition.
If the play-action efficiency improves and the positive-throw rate climbs another notch, Sorsby's profile starts looking less like a productive college quarterback and more like a legitimate professional prospect capable of carrying an offense when the game is on the line.