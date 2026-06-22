ESPN Ranks the SEC Football Offseasons From Worst to First

1) Texas Longhorns

Texas Longhorns Team Profile

Head Coach: Steve Sarkisian (6th Season)

Steve Sarkisian (6th Season) 2025 Record: 10–3 (6-2)

10–3 (6-2) 2025 Finish: 5th in the SEC

Texas again looks built to compete at the top of the SEC thanks to a blend of impact transfers and elite recruiting. The additions of Cam Coleman and Hollywood Smothers add more firepower to an already talented roster, while landing blue-chip prospects like Richard Wesley and Tyler Atkinson help soften the blow of several key defensive departures.

Key additions: WR Cam Coleman, RB Hollywood Smothers, LB Rasheem Biles

Key departures: LB Anthony Hill Jr., CB Malik Muhammad, S Michael Taaffe

Top incoming recruits: DE Richard Wesley, OLB Tyler Atkinson, RB Derrek Cooper