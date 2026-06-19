On3 Top 50 Transfer Portals Players by Positions

Fewer Numbers, Major Impact
Running Back (4)
Caleb Hawkins (North Texas to Oklahoma State)
Justice Haynes (Alabama to Michigan to Georgia Tech)
Hollywood Smothers (Oklahoma to NC State to Texas)
Raleek Brown (USC to Arizona State to Texas)
Only four running backs earned Top 50 status, but each arrives with the potential to reshape an offense. Caleb Hawkins, Justice Haynes, Hollywood Smothers and Raleek Brown represent a position group that remains productive despite seeing reduced portal volume.
The changing economics of football help explain the trend. Programs can often find capable runners through recruiting or committee approaches, making running backs less likely to command the same market value as quarterbacks, receivers or tackles.
Still, quality remains.
Haynes arrives at Georgia Tech carrying significant expectations after previous stops at Alabama and Michigan. Texas secured both Smothers and Brown, giving the Longhorns two dynamic offensive weapons from the same position group. That’s in addition to wideout Cam Coleman to help Arch Manning and the Longhorns offense.
Running back remains one of the easiest positions for young players to contribute immediately. As a result, many schools continue to rely heavily on high school recruiting rather than portal acquisitions.
Five Position Takeaways
- Only 4 RBs made the Top 50
- Texas landed two of them
- Justice Haynes joins Georgia Tech
- Running back value differs from QB and WR
- Elite runners still command major interest