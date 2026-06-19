On3 Top 50 Transfer Portals Players by Positions

Impact Talent Beyond the Premium Positions

Defensive Line (3)

Mateen Ibirogba (Georgetown to Wake Forest to Texas Tech)

Francis Brewu (Pittsburgh to Notre Dame)

Devan Thompkins (USC to Alabama)

Linebacker (2)

Austin Romaine (Kansas State to Texas Tech)

Rasheem Biles (Pittsburgh to Texas)

Cornerback (2)

Jontez Williams (Iowa State to USC)

Rickey Gibson (Tennessee to Texas A&M)

Safety (3)

Koi Perich (Minnesota to Oregon)

Terry Moore (Duke to Ohio State)

Ty Benefield (Boise State to LSU)

Tight End (1)

Benjamin Brahmer (Iowa State to Penn State)

While the spotlight often falls on quarterbacks, receivers and edge rushers, several other position groups produced notable portal additions. Oregon landed safety Koi Perich, one of the nation's most versatile defenders, while Ohio State added Terry Moore and LSU secured Ty Benefield.

The defensive line group includes Mateen Ibirogba, Francis Brewu and Devan Thompkins, players expected to contribute immediately in the trenches. At linebacker, Austin Romaine and Rasheem Biles (one of favorites) bring experience and leadership to Texas Tech and Texas, respectively.

Cornerbacks Jontez Williams and Rickey Gibson round out a talented secondary class, while Penn State landed the lone tight end in the rankings, Benjamin Brahmer. At 6-foot-7, Brahmer possesses the type of size and athletic profile NFL scouts covet.

These positions may not dominate the rankings numerically, but championship rosters require quality depth and star power throughout the lineup. The schools landing these players understand that championships are rarely won by quarterbacks and receivers alone.

Five Position Takeaways