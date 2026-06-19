Sportsgrid Icon
Live NowLive
DIRECTV Image
Samsung TV Plus Image
Roku TV Image
Amazon Prime Video Image
FireTV Image
LG Channels Image
Vizio Image
Xiaomi Image
YouTube TV Image
FuboTV Image
Plex Image
Sling Tv Image
TCL Image
FreeCast Image
Sports.Tv Image
Stremium Image
Free Live Sports Image
YouTube Image
NCAAF · 1 hour ago

ON3 top 50 transfer portal players by school: LSU reigns No. 1

Bo Marchionte

Host · Writer

undefined Game Odds
bookmakerLogo
Jun 19 2:20 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
TOR

TOR

-1.5

+102

O 7

CHC

CHC

+1.5

-120

U 7

Jun 19 6:40 PM
SpreadMoneyTotal
CWS

CWS

+1.5

+172

O 8

DET

DET

-1.5

-205

U 8

EDITOR'S PICKS

CFB Transfer Portal Home Page
CFB Transfer Portal Player Rankings
CFB 2026 Preview: QB Rankings
Big Ten Football
SEC Football
2026 Natty: Ranking the Top 5 Contenders
Transfer Portal: Top 50 Quarterbacks to Know
Group of Five Football

BETTING NEWS

Casino · 1 month ago
3 Benefits to Online High Limit Slots
Casino · 1 month ago
Popular Entertainment Themes You Can Play on Casinos Online
Casino · 1 month ago
7 Popular Casino Themes That Recently Debuted Online
Casino · 2 months ago
Online Casinos Begin to Offer Free Spin Choices
Casino · 2 months ago
Are the Online Versions of Slots I've Seen in Casinos the Same?

FUTURES

Analyzing American League MVP Odds and Major Contenders
MLB · 1 day ago
Analyzing American League MVP Odds and Major Contenders
2026 NL Cy Young Odds: Misiorowski Running Away With It?
MLB · 1 day ago
2026 NL Cy Young Odds: Misiorowski Running Away With It?
White Sox Surprising Season: Overcoming Injuries and Expectations
MLB · 5 days ago
White Sox Surprising Season: Overcoming Injuries and Expectations
Phillies' Playoff Hopes: Can They Turn It Around This Season?
MLB · 5 days ago
Phillies' Playoff Hopes: Can They Turn It Around This Season?
MLB Cy Young Predictions: Analyzing Top Contenders and Markets
MLB · 1 week ago
MLB Cy Young Predictions: Analyzing Top Contenders and Markets