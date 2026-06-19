ON3 top 50 transfer portal players by school: LSU reigns No. 1

Top 50 Transfer Portal Additions by School

Texas A&M: Building Through the Trenches

Top-50 Transfers

Anto Saka (EDGE)

Rickey Gibson (CB)

Wilkin Formby (OT)

While some programs focused heavily on quarterbacks and wide receivers, Texas A&M took a different approach. The Aggies used the transfer portal to strengthen the foundation of their roster by targeting premium positions in the trenches and secondary.

Their three Top-50 additions may not generate the same national headlines as some offensive skill players, but each arrives with the potential to fill an important role immediately.

Anto Saka gives the Aggies another disruptive edge presence after developing into one of the better pass rushers available in the portal. He recorded four tackles for loss along with three sacks and All-Big Ten Honorable Mention at Northwestern last season.

Rickey Gibson brings valuable SEC experience to the secondary and has already proven he can compete against elite competition. On the offensive side, Wilkin Formby arrives from Alabama, bringing size, experience and versatility to a position group that every championship contender must have.

What makes Texas A&M's class unique is balance. Rather than concentrating resources on one side of the football, the Aggies added a player at each of three premium positions. It's the type of roster-building strategy that often pays dividends over the course of a long season.

Texas A&M Transfer Portal