Phil Steele and Pitt Panthers All-ACC Team Selections

NCAA Football: Miami at Pittsburgh

Fourth-Team Selections Reveal Pitt's Depth

ACC QB Depth Highlights Heintschel 4th Team Honors

Mason Heintschel threw 16 touchdowns in 2025

Isaiah Neal was recognized at defensive end.

Alex Sanford Jr. landed a spot at linebacker.

Ja'Kyrian Turner received recognition at running back.

Depth remains one of Pitt's biggest strengths.

The Fourth-Team selections may be the most telling indicator of Pitt's overall roster quality. Quarterback Mason Heintschel, defensive end Isaiah Neal, linebacker Alex Sanford Jr. and running back Ja'Kyrian Turner all found their way onto Phil Steele's preseason list.

Having four additional players recognized demonstrates the depth currently present throughout the program. Pitt isn't relying on a handful of stars. Instead, the Panthers possess contributors at quarterback, running back and multiple defensive positions.

Neal and Sanford help reinforce the physical identity of Pitt's defense, while Turner provides another offensive weapon capable of making plays. Meanwhile, Heintschel's recognition highlights the quarterback talent within the program.

Championship-caliber teams are often defined by depth as much as star power. Injuries, long seasons and difficult conference schedules demand quality throughout the roster. Pitt's four Fourth-Team selections help illustrate why expectations continue to rise for the Panthers entering the 2026 season.