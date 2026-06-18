ON3 Top 5 Transfer Portal Players for 2026: PFF Metrics and Analysis

Top Transfer Portal Players & PFF Metrics

Princewill Umanmielen | EDGE | LSU

Transferred From: Ole Miss Rebels

Ole Miss Rebels New School: LSU Tigers

PFF IQ Metrics

Pass Rush Grade: 62nd Percentile

Pass Rush Grade on True Pass Rushes: 52nd Percentile

Pass Rush Grade Without Play Action: 69th Percentile

Pass Rush Win Rate: 61st Percentile

Run Defense Grade: 65th Percentile

Run Stop Percentage: 58th Percentile

Among the nation's premier transfer portal additions, Princewill Umanmielen arrives at LSU with a profile that screams consistency. Unlike some edge rushers who rely solely on athletic traits, Umanmielen's PFF IQ metrics reveal a defender who performs well across multiple categories. There are no glaring weaknesses in his profile, which is often the hallmark of a future NFL player.

His Pass Rush Grade sits in the 62nd percentile, while his Pass Rush Win Rate checks in at the 61st percentile. Those numbers indicate a player capable of consistently affecting quarterbacks rather than relying on occasional splash plays. Even more encouraging is his 69th-percentile Pass Rush Grade without play action, suggesting his production is not dependent on offensive tendencies or game situations.

Against the run, Umanmielen remains equally dependable. His 65th-percentile Run Defense Grade and 58th-percentile Run Stop Percentage demonstrate an edge defender who can stay on the field for all three downs. That's a critical trait in today's game where many pass rushers become situational players.

For LSU, Umanmielen may not possess the eye-popping percentile rankings seen in some elite prospects, but he offers something equally valuable: stability. He projects as a complete defender capable of impacting both phases of the game while serving as a cornerstone piece of the Tigers defense.

Five Takeaways on Umanmielen