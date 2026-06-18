ON3 Top 5 Transfer Portal Players for 2026: PFF Metrics and Analysis

Jordan Seaton | OT | LSU
- Transferred From: Colorado Buffaloes
- New School: LSU Tigers
PFF IQ Metrics
- Pass Block Grade: 74th Percentile
- Pass Block Grade (True Pass Sets): 85th Percentile
- Pass Block Grade (No Play Action): 82nd Percentile
- Pass Block Grade (5- and 7-Step Concepts): 84th Percentile
- Run Block Grade (Gap Runs): 26th Percentile
- Run Block Grade (Zone Runs): 3rd Percentile
- Run Blocking Negatively Graded Plays: 8th Percentile
If Jacarrius Peak profiles as a quality pass protector, Jordan Seaton looks like an elite one. The former Colorado standout and LSU transfer posted outstanding pass-blocking metrics across virtually every category measured by PFF IQ. His 74th-percentile Pass Block Grade is impressive, but the numbers become even more encouraging when isolating true passing situations. Seaton ranks in the 85th percentile on True Pass Sets, 82nd percentile with no play action and 84th percentile on 5- and 7-step concepts.
Those are premium traits that translate directly to Sundays. When offenses ask tackles to protect without help, Seaton consistently delivers. That ability is a major reason LSU aggressively pursued him in the portal.
The run game, however, tells a different story. Seaton ranks in just the 26th percentile on gap runs and an alarming 3rd percentile on zone runs. His 8th-percentile mark in run-blocking negatives suggests consistency remains an issue when asked to create movement at the point of attack.
For LSU, the equation is simple. Seaton already possesses NFL-caliber pass-protection skills. If he can improve his physicality and efficiency in the run game, he has the potential to become one of the premier offensive tackles in college football and a future first-round NFL Draft selection.
Five Takeaways on Seato
Elite pass protector.
- Excels in pure dropback situations.
- Comfortable on an island against edge rushers.
- Run blocking remains the biggest concern.
- Possesses first-round NFL Draft upside.
Stable or Unstable?
Stable in pass protection. Unstable in the run game.
The pass-blocking profile is exactly what NFL scouts want to see from a modern left tackle. The run-blocking metrics are concerning, but they're also more correctable than pass-protection deficiencies. LSU is getting a tackle who can immediately protect the quarterback at an elite level, and that alone makes Seaton one of the most valuable portal additions in the country.