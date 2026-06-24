World Cup Top Props Today: Backing Quiñones’ Hot Streak and a Heung-Min Son Breakthrough

World Cup Prop Drop: Hunting for Goals and Value in the Group Stage finales

We are back in the prop market, folks, and today we are hunting for pure, unadulterated goal involvement. Sides and totals are fun, but there is nothing quite like watching a specific player and knowing a single swing of their boot is about to cash your ticket.

The group-stage drama is reaching a fever pitch; defenses are getting tired, and we’ve found two elite attackers with juicy plus-money prices.

After going 2-0 with our player prop picks on Monday, let’s dive into today’s top player props looking for more.

Julián Quiñones: To Score or Assist (+120) — Mexico vs. Czechia

If you haven’t been paying attention to what Julián Quiñones is doing right now, you are missing out on an absolute masterclass. The veteran forward is playing some of the most confident football of his career, and getting +120 just for him to be involved in a goal feels like a massive misprice by the bookies.

The Club Form is Absurd: Quiñones came into this international window absolutely scorching hot. He wrapped up his club season with Al-Qadsiah in the Saudi Pro League by bagging a hat trick . Overall? He has racked up a mind-boggling 33 goals in 31 games this season, building on the 20 goals in 28 appearances he dropped last year.

El Tri Impact: He has already proven he can do it on this stage, scoring in Mexico ‘s World Cup opener against South Africa. That brings him to three goals in 26 caps for El Tri, and he’s firmly established as a focal point of this attack.

The Czechia Collapse: Czechia is effectively playing for nothing but pride at this point. They’ve managed just a single point in the tournament and are suffocating without the ball, averaging a dismal 38% possession rate. While their expected goals allowed rate is a respectable 0.92, they simply won’t have the ball enough to keep Mexico at bay. Quiñones is going to get plenty of looks in the final third.

The Pick: Julián Quiñones to Score or Assist (+120)

Heung-Min Son: Anytime Goalscorer (+130) — South Korea vs. South Africa

The law of averages is a beautiful thing in soccer, and right now, it is screaming that Heung-Min Son is due for a World Cup moment. The South Korean superstar has been buzzing around the net all tournament, and a matchup with South Africa is the perfect recipe for him to finally break the dam.

Knocking on the Door: Sonny hasn’t found the back of the net in the group stage yet , but it hasn’t been for a lack of trying. He weaponized his pace to unleash six shots against Czechia, and let’s not forget he banged in a brace against Trinidad and Tobago in one of South Korea’s final World Cup tune-up matches. The form is there; he just needs the final touch.

Pedigree Matters: We are talking about a guy with 56 goals in 146 career international matches . He spent a decade torturing Premier League defenders to the tune of 127 goals in 333 matches for Tottenham , and he’s currently lighting up MLS with LAFC , where he scored 9 goals in 10 games last season en route to an MLS All-Star nod this year. He is a premier finisher.

South Africa’s Leaky Backline: South Africa’s defense has been incredibly accommodating this summer. They are rocking an Average Expected Goals Conceded (xGA) of 1.24 after letting in one against Czechia and getting breached twice in a loss to Mexico.

Son is the undisputed alpha of this South Korean attack. With South Africa struggling to keep clean sheets and Son generating shots at a high volume, getting +130 on one of the best finishers of his generation is a must-play.

The Pick: Heung-Min Son Anytime Goalscorer (+130)

World Cup Top Props Final Whistle

We have locked in two premier attackers in prime positions to make the box score sing today. We are riding the red-hot form of Julián Quiñones to spearhead a dominant Mexican attack against an unmotivated Czechia side, and we are backing the pedigree of Heung-Min Son to finally break his tournament duck against a leaky South African backline. The volume is there, the matchups are beautiful, and those plus-money prices are begging to be played. Let’s lock these in and cash some prop tickets!