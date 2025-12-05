FIFA World Cup 2026 Betting Insights: Pre-Draw Soccer Action

With the World Cup Draw set for later today, bettors aren’t waiting around to plant their flag. Pre-draw action has already poured in at BetMGM, and a few global powers have separated from the pack in both tickets and handle — a classic sign of where early confidence is landing ahead of the 2026 tournament in North America.

Spain sits comfortably atop the betting board, drawing 13.0% of the total tickets and an outsized 17.0% of the handle, the highest marks in both categories. That’s a strong indication that not only are casual bettors backing La Roja, but larger wagers are flowing their way as well. Spain has also seen a major odds shift, tightening from +1000 to +400 before groups are even set.

England and France are also commanding significant interest. The Three Lions have pulled 9.9% of tickets, while France sits just behind with 9.3%. But when it comes to money wagered, France surges into the No. 2 spot with 14.8% of the handle, showing clear respect from sharper bettors. Their odds have moved from +600 to +650, while England’s odds have shortened from +700 to +600.

Portugal is another early mover, pulling 9.9% of the handle and tightening to +1100, while Brazil, USA, Argentina, and Germany round out the next wave of early action with modest ticket shares.

Highest Ticket%

1. Spain 13.0%

2. England 9.9%

3. France 9.3%

Highest Handle%

1. Spain 17.0%

2. France 14.8%

3. Portugal 9.9%

Remember, all of this movement comes before the draw, meaning the real shakeups begin once groups and travel paths are revealed. But for now, one thing is clear: Spain has become the early public and sharp favorite to lift the trophy in 2026.