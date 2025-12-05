Where to Watch the FIFA World Cup 2026 Draw Live Today

The road to the 2026 FIFA World Cup officially begins today as the final draw takes center stage in Washington, D.C. The event kicks off at 12:00 PM ET from the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, where all 48 teams will learn their group-stage fate for the expanded tournament hosted across the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Fans can watch the World Cup Draw live on FS1 in the United States, with full streaming coverage available through the FOX Sports app and FuboTV for cord-cutters. Spanish-language coverage will air on Telemundo and stream on Peacock, offering multiple viewing options for one of international soccer’s most anticipated moments. FIFA will also carry the draw live on its official digital platforms for global audiences.

Platform Details Availability FS1 English-language TV broadcast of the 2026 World Cup Draw National (U.S.) FOX Sports App Live streaming with TV provider login National (U.S.) FuboTV Live streaming for cord-cutters U.S. & Canada Telemundo Spanish-language TV broadcast National (U.S.) Peacock Spanish-language streaming coverage National (U.S.) FIFA Digital Platforms Global livestream through FIFA’s official website and app Worldwide

Today’s draw assigns nations into 12 groups of four, establishing the framework for the largest World Cup in history. With more teams, more venues, and a revamped knockout structure, the results will immediately shift futures markets and dictate early tournament narratives.

The ceremony will include guest appearances by President Donald Trump, confederation representatives, and the unveiling of the official match ball, but all eyes will be on the pots. Powerhouses such as Brazil, France, Argentina, and Spain headline the seeded nations, while several storylines hover beneath the surface — from rising African contenders to dangerous European sides sitting outside Pot 1.

Once the draw is finalized, the full match schedule will automatically update, locking in host cities, travel routes, and matchday logistics. For fans in North America, it provides the first real glimpse at what the summer of 2026 will look like across the continent.

If you’re tracking group-stage drama, potential “groups of death,” or simply want the bracket to start taking shape, today’s World Cup Draw is must-watch viewing.