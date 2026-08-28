Kenza Dali, Trinity Byars spark Wave FC comeback against Louisville

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Wave FC mounted a second-half comeback against Racing Louisville FC at Snapdragon Stadium, winning 3-2. Trinity Byars scored back-to-back goals to erase a two-goal deficit, and Kenza Dali scored the game-winner in the 80th minute.

Louisville jumped out to a two-goal lead 23 minutes into the match, but San Diego did not blink. Byars earned her third brace of the season, and Dali netted her first goal in 2026. The Wave completed its three-game homestand on a high note.

Byars had a standout performance last Friday, contributing to all four of San Diego Wave FC’s goals against Utah Royals FC. Byars scored twice and assisted goals by Melanie Barcenas and Ludmila as the Wave secured a 4-2 home victory. Heading into tonight, the 23-year-old forward leads the team in goals.

It was a statement win for the Wave against one of the NWSL’s top contenders.

Kimmi Ascanio (thigh), Gia Corley (lower leg), and Kenza Dali (lower leg) were unavailable against Utah, but all three are back tonight and available off the bench. San Diego overcame the absences in midfield last week, with Lia Godfrey, Laurina Fazer and Laila Harbert starting in the midfield.

Meanwhile, Chicago Stars FC snapped Louisville’s four-game win streak on Sunday, defeating Racing 3-2 after Julia Grosso scored the go-ahead goal in the 83rd minute. Despite that setback, Louisville has been one of the league's hottest teams, winning five of its last seven matches.

Forward Emma Sears leads the team with seven goals, while forward Kayla Fischer has six. Sears also has five assists in 2026. Louisville carried that strong run of form into San Diego.

Lauren Milliet opened the scoring in the 12th minute. San Diego defender Kristen McNabb was dispossessed by two Louisville attackers, sparking a dangerous opportunity. Fischer entered the right side of the box and found a wide-open Milliet, who finished the chance inside the far post.

Louisville doubled its lead 10 minutes later. On a set-piece situation, Arin Wright received a pass near the right post before playing a short ball to an unmarked Taylor Flint, who scored.

They dominated the opening 23 minutes, putting San Diego on the back foot with an early two-goal lead.

Right place, right time, great touch by Taylor Flint pic.twitter.com/WNcJ0QPp1V — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) August 29, 2026

Louisville goalkeeper Jordyn Bloomer and the backline kept the home team scoreless at the break, despite San Diego’s high volume of shot attempts.

The Wave came out firing in the second half.

San Diego Wave FC forward Trinity Byars shoots and scores during an NWSL soccer game against Racing Louisville FC, Friday, August 28, 2026 in San Diego, California. Miguel Mota – The Sporting Tribune San Diego Wave FC forward Trinity Byars shoots and scores during an NWSL soccer game against Racing Louisville FC, Friday, August 28, 2026 in San Diego, California.

Byars put the Wave on the scoreboard two minutes into the second half. Defender Mimi Van Zanten sent a long pass to Byars, who unleashed a powerful shot from just outside of the box. Bloomer was left frozen as the ball found the left side of the net, putting San Diego back in the game. Byars’ emergence as one of the Wave’s top attacking threats continued.

A booming strike from Trinity Byars pic.twitter.com/c60qpQomLi — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) August 29, 2026

The Wave found the equalizer in the 76th minute—and Byars delivered once again.

The game-tying goal came on a corner kick after the ball bounced around the box several times. Byars, who is quickly establishing herself as a reliable goal scorer, scored while being tightly guarded. The goal was her 10th of the season and the third brace of her career.

It was a brand-new game at Snapdragon Stadium with 14 minutes left in regulation.

Trinity Byars does it again! She now has braces in back-to-back games and 10 goals on the season pic.twitter.com/iVZrP4gT3Z — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) August 29, 2026

San Diego took the lead four minutes later. Dali, who entered the match in the 63rd minute, capitalized on a failed clearance from Louisville defender Rachel Hill and fired a long-range shot from outside the box for the game-winning goal.

Bloomer dove to deny the attempt, but couldn’t get enough on the ball to keep it out. It marked Dali’s first goal of the season.

And now Kenza Dali! San Diego comes back from two goals down to take the lead pic.twitter.com/dVQNDM8Z3j — National Women’s Soccer League (@NWSL) August 29, 2026

The Wave completed an impressive comeback against one of the NWSL’s top teams. Their offense overwhelmed the Racing backline, recording 32 shot attempts on Friday. Bloomer registered seven saves, but she couldn’t do enough to preserve Louisville’s early two-goal lead. San Diego also controlled 72% of possession.

San Diego went unbeaten during its three-game homestand, defeating Utah and Louisville while earning a draw against Denver for seven points. The Wave now sit second in the NWSL with 39 points, six behind first-place Gotham FC (45).

They will travel to Seattle on Sunday, Sept. 6, to face Reign FC—a borderline playoff team. Forward Maddie Mercado leads the team with seven goals. Seattle defeated the Wave 2-0 back in July at Snapdragon Stadium.