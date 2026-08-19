10-Man LA Galaxy Earn "Meaningful" 1-0 Win

Los Angeles, Calif. — It was a near-perfect night as far as the LA Galaxy is concerned.

Not only did their newest designated player, Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, make his home debut, but the Galaxy earned a 1-0 home win over their oldest rivals, the San Jose Earthquakes, while playing with 10 men for the entire second half on Wednesday, August 19, 2026.

BLOW THE WHISTLE ️ pic.twitter.com/V9tMzJjVNN — LA Galaxy (@LAGalaxy) August 20, 2026

And after 10 months without playing in front of home fans, Lozano made sure to show his thanks.

“I think that I thank the people and the fans a lot, because it's a plus for the players, and especially for me. It motivates me a lot to continue helping the team and the club, and to give people that joy,” Lozano said in a post-match press conference after the victory.

“I heard them cheering me on, and it made me feel really good. And it motivates me to do better and continue to help the team.”

While the Mexican didn’t score, he was part of a massive effort from the Galaxy.

LA Galaxy Goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski kept the Galaxy in it early by making several important stops in the first half. The former San Jose player ended the night with four saves, but more importantly displayed the calm leadership the Galaxy sorely need to stabilize the team.

Los Angeles Galaxy goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski (12) makes a save during an MLS game, against the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday August 19th, 2026 in Carson, Calif John Panganiban-The Sporting Tribune Los Angeles Galaxy goalkeeper JT Marcinkowski (12) makes a save during an MLS game, against the San Jose Earthquakes on Wednesday August 19th, 2026 in Carson, Calif

“I thought JT was huge as well,” LA Galaxy Head Coach Greg Vanney shared with press after the match. “Early in the game, when we were getting separated front to back, we were giving up some good chances. He made some big saves.”

“Always when you go down a man, there's always going to be one or two that you've got to make. He made them.”

Marcinkowski’s performance wasn’t isolated. He was a part of a Galaxy defense that scored its second shutout in the past three games. The backline of Julian Aude, Jakob Glesnes, Maya Yoshida, and Harbor Miller gave San Jose nothing but headaches on the day.

But they gave the Galaxy the platform, especially with Lucas Sanabria’s 45th-minute dismissal, to still have an opportunity to find the win.

Down to 10 men, but @LAGalaxy still finds the breakthrough pic.twitter.com/KaCyW3hwqI — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 20, 2026

And the Galaxy finally executed and took their chance.

After a San Jose giveaway in the middle of the park, Midfielder Justin Haak played a one-touch pass to Marco Reus. Reus found Miller in space on the right wing, where the right back received and bore down on goal. The young American showed incredible poise to pick his head up and spot Joseph Paintsil at the back post for Paintsil to score the game-winner in the 79th minute.

Paintsil expressed how big the win was for LA and the importance of his young teammates' moment of awareness to find him for the game-winner.

“When I scored the goal — I was, like, ‘hell yeah’. I hope the time is even up so that we can just finish this game as soon as possible.’ But the guys did really good. And kudos to the guys. Harbor was really running everywhere and showing the passion and everything.”

The win takes the Galaxy to 10th in the Western Conference table. And with the team just two points back from a playoff spot, the hunger they showed against San Jose will be needed again over the weekend against CF Montreal.

As he walked off the field after his match-winning assist, Miller said he felt amazing.

“So, so meaningful to win this game today. The first of many. Now we keep going,” Miller claimed emphatically.

Everyone involved in the win will be hoping that the near-perfect night turns into the start of something more.