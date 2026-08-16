Angel City fights back for a point against Washington after Sentnor's late equalizer

LOS ANGELES — Angel City FC’s 1-1 draw with the Washington Spirit on Sunday was not the result the club wanted, but the way it got there may have offered a more encouraging sign for the weeks ahead.

After falling behind to Trinity Rodman’s 65th-minute goal, Angel City refused to let another strong performance slip away. Ally Sentnor, whose first-half goal was overturned by VAR for a handball, eventually found the equalizer in the 86th minute with a long-range strike that beat Washington goalkeeper Sandy MacIver.

For interim head coach Lef Smerud, the response mattered as much as the point.

“I think today by far was the best performance we have had,” Smerud said. “Our performance today is very promising, and I’m proud of the way we played.”

That belief was tested before halftime. Angel City created several promising opportunities early, particularly with Prisca Chilufya repeatedly finding space and threatening. Washington gradually settled into the match, though, and Angelina Anderson was forced into several important saves to keep the game scoreless.

Even after Sentnor appeared to break the deadlock, the celebration was short-lived. VAR ruled the goal out, sending Angel City into halftime still searching for the breakthrough.

Sentnor said the team could have allowed the decision to change its mentality. Instead, the players around her helped keep the group moving forward.

“We could have easily dropped the level,” Sentnor said. “But we came back and I think we could have scored a few more goals as well.”

Rodman eventually put Washington ahead, but Angel City continued to push. That persistence eventually created the moment Sentnor had been waiting for.

After Chilufya’s cross helped set up her disallowed first-half goal, Sentnor took matters into her own hands in the 86th minute, firing from distance to finally get her first goal since joining Angel City.

“I honestly just felt a lot of momentum in this game,” Sentnor said. “This game for really allowing me to be my true self and taking shots and taking chances.”

Smerud saw the same quality in her performance, particularly in how she responded after the earlier disappointment.

“She’s been working very, very hard all the time,” Smerud said. “Her ability to make decisions on the passes she chooses when she operates between the line is top, top class, and now she also does a really good job in knowing when to shoot and when to pass.”

Sentnor’s goal was only part of what made the final stages significant for Angel City. Savy King returned from injury and immediately contributed an assist while throwing herself into challenges, while Sydney Leroux made her first appearance since 2024.

Sydney Leroux returns to the pitch for the first time since November 1, 2024 pic.twitter.com/bqQ3qzzZ2y — espnW (@espnW) August 17, 2026

For a team trying to build toward the latter part of the season, those returns give Smerud more options and increase competition within the group.

“I think the magic of teams is that you have different types and different personality characters, skill sets, strengths, weaknesses,” Smerud said. “My job and philosophy is to take the best out of each and try to make it a strong unit.”

That depth could become increasingly important as Angel City tries to turn performances like Sunday’s into wins. The club has now shown an ability to respond when matches become difficult, something Smerud said has been an intentional focus since taking over.

“We want to chase and go after it and win games,” he said. “It’s a good habit to not lose. Want to keep that, but we want to win.”

King echoed that sentiment. While she was proud of the comeback against one of the league’s top teams, she made clear that Angel City is not interested in settling for draws.

“We’re one of those teams that isn’t satisfied with the tie,” King said. “We can beat the top teams in the league. We have the talent. We have the quality. We have the belief in the work ethic.”

That belief will now be tested against Gotham, the next opponent on Angel City’s schedule. After taking a point from Washington, the focus is already shifting toward turning the fight shown Sunday into three points.