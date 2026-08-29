Lloris earns 11th shutout in LAFC draw 0-0 against D.C. United

Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris had his MLS-leading 11th shutout this season for the Los Angeles Football Club in a scoreless tie with D.C. United on Saturday night at Audi Field in Washington D.C.

Lloris finished with three saves, including a diving save to stop a low shot by D.C.'s Louis Munteanu near the top of the penalty arc in the 63rd minute to give LAFC (10-6-7, 36 pts.) one point on the road. LAFC now sits third in the Western Conference. D.C. United (5-10-7, 25 pts.) sits 11th in Eastern Conference standings.

It was a scoreless first half thanks to Lloris. In the 36th minute, Son Heung-min created the team’s first chance on goal when he threaded Denis Bouanga through on goal, but D.C. goalkeeper Sean Johnson stopped the shot from a sharp angle. In the 49th minute, Lloris performed a one-handed reaction save of a first-time shot in the area from Jackson Hopkins. Jeremy Ebobisse tried to capitalize with a shot off an LAFC transiton seconds later but the shot sailed over the crossbar.

Los Angeles had another potential goal chance following a 61st-minute LAFC corner kick. Son sent a shot looked straight to center of the net before being headed away by DCU's Andre Dozzell.

Lloris came up big again in the 63rd minute when DCU forward Louis Munteanu received a giveaway atop LAFC's area and drove a low shot that the diving Frenchman batted wide with his right hand.

Son almost netted the winning goal five minutes from time. The South Korean national played Yevhen Cheberko into space on the left wing and then connected his return pass, but Son's shot was blocked inside the six-yard box.

Los Angeles retained 61% possession and recorded 17 shots with only one on target.

Nathan Ordaz reunion

Saturday was the first match that young star Nathan Ordaz played in against his former club. Ordaz joined Washington as a U-22 Initative player in July in a Cash for Player Trade from LAFC for $2.375 million with a the clause that could send up to an additional $500,000 to LAFC if Ordaz meets certain performance incentives. LAFC may also retain a sell-on percentage of any future transfer or trade.

"Nathan is an exciting talent who has shown a natural ability to score goals and provide assists,” said Dr. Erkut Sogut, D.C. United Managing Director of Soccer Operations in a press release at the time. “He works relentlessly on both sides of the ball, and he provides us flexibility as he can play as both striker and winger. We are excited for Nathan to join our family in the second half of our season as we continue to re-shape our roster and build a winning culture.”

Ordaz signed a Homegrown contract in 2022 as a product of the LAFC academy and scored two goals and recording one assist across 501 minutes played this season and one goal during 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup play.

LAFC were without six players for the night including star midfielder Timothy Tillman (leg), keeper Thomas Hasal (arm), Igor Jesus (leg), David Martínez (leg), Sergi Palencia (leg) and Jacob Shaffelburg (leg).

LAFC has played the most matches of any MLS club in 2026, and has scored one goal in four regular-season matches since Leagues Cup ended on August 12. LAFC is now 2-0-2 against D.C. United in MLS regular-season play. Saturday's clean sheet was LAFC’s league-leading 12th of the season, which is three more than the next closest clubs, Nashville and Houston, who both have nine.

The Black-and-Gold returns to action on Saturday, September 5, when the club visits Real Salt Lake in Sandy, Utah. That match is scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. PT and will be broadcast on Apple TV.