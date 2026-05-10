Mimi Van Zanten nets first career goal to lift San Diego past Angel City

Mimi Van Zanten’s header goal in the 81st minute was the game-winner at BMO Stadium on Saturday night. The rookie’s first professional goal gave San Diego Wave FC a 2-1 win against Southern California rival Angel City FC.

The 21-year-old Jamaican defender has started all nine games for the Wave this season, and continues her ascension. Dudinha’s two-goal contributions helped snap San Diego’s two-game losing streak on the road. Following their win against LA, they now have a 6-3-0 record and have the second-most points in the NWSL (18), behind the Portland Thorns.

Portland snapped San Diego’s five-game win streak last week in a top-of-the-table clash. Following that loss, the Wave returned to Snapdragon Stadium on May 2 to host Bay FC. San Jose’s early goal from Racheal Kundananji decided the outcome, handing them back-to-back losses.

In that match, head coach Jonas Eidevall received a red card for expressing his frustration with the referee's decision that interrupted a fast break opportunity. Becki Tweed, the Wave's assistant coach, took over for the rest of that match and served as the interim coach while Eidevall served his suspension.

Tweed made a few changes to the starting lineup against Los Angeles, swapping midfielders Gia Corley and Kimmi Ascanio for Lia Godfrey and Laurina Fazer. DiDi Haracic started in goal once again following an injury that kept her sidelined for several weeks.

Meanwhile, Angel City entered Saturday night on a three-game losing streak, falling to Orlando (2-1), Portland (2-1), and Utah (1-0) on May 2. Cloé Lacasse’s goal in the 32nd minute secured the win for the Royals. Los Angeles began the season with three straight wins. Forward Sveindís Jónsdóttir is their leading goal scorer with three.

Haracic had a very impressive save in the first half. Taylor Suarez entered the attacking third, and a ball that rolled past both San Diego center-backs. Kennedy Wesley’s slide attempt was unsuccessful, leaving Suarez one-on-one with the goalkeeper. Haracic made a terrific block to keep the game scoreless in the 38th minute.

denied by Didi pic.twitter.com/eDKF1ZCZBx — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) May 10, 2026

Neither team was able to score in the opening half, but that would quickly change following the break. San Diego brought on two attacking players to begin the second half in Godfrey and Trinity Byars.

Dudinha continues to prove why she’s one of the league's better attacking players. She flashed her dribbling skills, getting past two Angel City defenders as she entered the box. Her right-footed shot ricocheted off the shoulder of Sarah Gorden and into the net. Dudinha scored her third goal of the season in the 49th minute. This was also the 200th goal scored by a Brazilian player in the NWSL.

Angel City responded five minutes later. Gordon sailed a pass into the box, and Emily Sams perfectly timed her run behind the backline. Her sliding shot got past a diving Haracic to equalize. It was a center-back-to-center-back connection for the score. This was Sams first goal for her new team.

After the tying goal, San Diego increased its offensive momentum and had several opportunities to regain its lead. Kenza Dali fired off two quality shots. Melanie Barcenas, who was subbed on in the 63rd minute, shot was blocked by goalkeeper Angelina Anderson. Godfrey’s powerful shot from outside the box was also saved.

That moment finally came in the 81st minute.

Godfrey swung a pass to the left wing. Dudinha analyzed her options for a quick second and noticed Van Zanten’s hand go up, asking for the ball. She placed the ball right in front of the right post, and a sprinting Van Zanten put the ball inside the net using her head—a perfectly executed play to take the lead.

THE SAN DIEGO GAME WINNER IN LA pic.twitter.com/nLQfdccRf6 — San Diego Wave FC (@sandiegowavefc) May 10, 2026

Dudinha has the third-most goal contributions in 2026 with seven (three goals and four assists). Van Zanten’s first-ever goal helped San Diego get back into the win column and secure three points. This was the Wave’s fourth road win this season.

Los Angeles committed 20 fouls, compared to the visiting team’s eight. San Diego had one more shot on the night and controlled possession 55.5% of the time.

The Wave will return to Snapdragon Stadium on Friday, May 15, to host the Washington Spirit, who are having themselves a good season as well. Kick off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. PT.