Reus-to-Pec connection fuels Galaxy to comeback 2-1 win in Atlanta

ATLANTA — The LA Galaxy spent most of Saturday night absorbing pressure, trading challenges and waiting for the match to finally open up.

Once it did, Marco Reus changed everything.

The veteran midfielder came off the bench and immediately flipped the rhythm of the game, assisting both Gabriel Pec goals as the Galaxy erased a second-half deficit to defeat Atlanta United 2-1 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. For a team that spent much of the early season searching for identity and resilience away from home, this felt like one of its clearest signs of growth yet.

Not because it was clean. It wasn’t.

But because the Galaxy finally looked comfortable winning an ugly match.

Atlanta controlled long stretches early, and the Galaxy were fortunate to reach halftime level after surviving several dangerous moments around the box. Saba Lobjanidze repeatedly found space down the left side, while JT Marcinkowski was forced into multiple key interventions, including a huge save in the 20th minute after Mauricio Cuevas stumbled defensively and opened the door for Atlanta in transition.

The match quickly turned physical after that.

Atlanta picked up three yellow cards within a five-minute stretch late in the first half, Juan Berrocal’s heavy challenge on Cuevas setting the tone for a choppy, emotional match that never fully settled. Greg Vanney and Atlanta manager Tata Martino were both booked before halftime, while a lengthy delay for a collision involving Jakob Glesnes and Emmanuel Latte Lath only added to the chaos.

Atlanta thought it had found the breakthrough before the break when Berrocal headed home off a corner, but the goal was waved off for interference on Marcinkowski in a decision that immediately sparked debate around the stadium.

The Galaxy escaped.

Still, the warning signs were obvious. The Galaxy back line looked shaky defending crosses and second balls, and Latte Lath in particular started finding dangerous spaces as the second half opened.

Only desperation defending kept the match level.

Emiro Garcés produced a massive recovery intervention in the 47th minute after Atlanta broke down the flank again. Moments later, Glesnes stepped up to catch Latte Lath offside before Marcinkowski came charging off his line to erase another dangerous chance.

The Galaxy were hanging on, but the match was beginning to stretch. And that eventually played directly into Vanney’s plan.

“We knew at some point in the game, and it was probably about 30 minutes left, that we wanted to get Marco out,” Vanney said. “We're going to get out and try to get a little bit more attacking-minded.”

Atlanta finally broke through in the 69th minute when Ajani Fortune was given too much space near the top of the box and buried a long-range strike past Marcinkowski for a deserved 1-0 lead.

For much of the night, that felt inevitable.

What happened next didn’t.

Two minutes after Atlanta nearly doubled the lead off a Galaxy turnover, Vanney turned to Reus and Eric Thommy to fully open the match up. The effect was immediate.

Reus instantly started finding the spaces Atlanta had spent 70 minutes mostly protecting. More importantly, he found Pec running into them.

Vanney has spent much of the season emphasizing that Pec is at his best attacking forward at speed rather than standing on the ball and trying to create everything himself. Saturday became the clearest example yet.

In the 74th minute, Reus split Atlanta’s defense with a perfectly weighted through ball that sent Pec in behind for the equalizer, the Galaxy’s first-ever goal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and the extension of the club’s MLS-best 21-match scoring streak.

Five minutes later, the exact same connection struck again.

Reus slipped another pass into space. Pec’s first effort was denied, but the rebound fell kindly and the Brazilian buried it to silence a stadium that had been roaring minutes earlier.

Just like that, the Galaxy had completely flipped the match.

“I thought Gabe’s running was smart,” Vanney said. "Now, a guy who makes smart runs has to have a guy who knows exactly where to deliver the ball at what speed to deliver the ball. All those kinds of details that I think Marco came in and he just, he's Marco Reus.”

Pec finished with the third multi-goal MLS match of his career, but the story behind the goals mattered just as much. For one of the first times this season, the Galaxy looked like a team fully understanding how to maximize its attacking pieces instead of relying on isolated moments.

And defensively, they finally closed a match out.

Garcés produced another huge late intervention before carrying the ball nearly the length of the field to ignite a transition chance in the 89th minute. Vanney then shifted into a back five late, a tactical decision that failed in previous weeks but held firm this time as Maya Yoshida entered to help see out stoppage time.

“It wasn’t sexy through the whole game,” Glesnes admitted afterward. “But we did the job.”

More importantly for the Galaxy, they’re starting to look like a team learning exactly what kind of job needs to be done to win on the road.