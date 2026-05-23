Sparks face Aces in rematch of Opening Night

LAS VEGAS — The Sparks (2-3) got a much-needed victory last Thursday when they defeated the Mercury in Phoenix.

It doesn't get any easier as the Sparks will be in Sin City to take on the reigning, defending champion Aces (4-1) on Saturday.

The last time they faced the Aces? It wasn't great. The Sparks opened the season against this team and they were smoked at Crypto.Com Arena. It was a contest the Sparks wanted to move on from as soon as possible.

“It’s early. I thought Vegas did what champions do,” Sparks coach Lynne Roberts said at practice after their game against the Aces. “(The Aces) didn't play well in their home opener. And they regrouped and kicked our ass. That's the level we're going to strive to get to. So we need to correct and react but not overreact and overcorrect."

It turned out to be a rough home stand for the Sparks but they were able to improve upon that ball movement after their game against the Fever. After totaling 24 assists in their first two games, they've averaged 25 assists in the last three. The Sparks have won two of those last three contests.

"I feel like the first four games, even with the win, we didn't show our best selves," Sparks forward Dearica Hamby said Thursday after winning in Phoenix. "And we just have had to have really hard conversations and look in the mirror. Today was just a show of resilience and responding to the challenge at hand. And so we believe in each other. We're keeping our heads held high. Obviously, it's just one game right now but definitely turning in the right direction and showing what we're truly capable of."

The team did get Ariel Atkins back on Thursday to help shore up that perimeter defense. She also gave the Sparks shooting help as well as she made three behind the arc on her way to 11 points.

"I think you saw what she brings to our squad. She set the tone for us defensively from the jump," Roberts said postgame on Thursday. "She was guarding (Alyssa Thomas) and she's coming off concussion protocol. And, to then guard Alyssa Thomas is… it shows some guts. And she took a couple of charges, I think three. None of them were called and maybe they weren't. But she's throwing her body into it. She's fearless."

But now they're going to have to be fearless against the champions. The Aces have A'ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray, Jackie Young, and Jewell Loyd. And then they added Chennedy Carter, who leads all bench scorers to the tune of 19.4 points per game.

"(Carter) has the ability to get downhill and finish," Roberts said before their game against the Aces. "She's (unbelievable), especially in transition. She's lethal."

Carter showed how lethal she was by scoring 22 points as she weaved around and eluded the Sparks all game long in that opener. The Aces shot 62 percent overall in that May 10th contest while the Sparks only sank 37 percent of their baskets. The Sparks, still last in defensive rating going into Saturday, have to defend better.

The offense hasn't been a problem as of late; the team is averaging 97.3 points per game in their last three. They had six players scoring in double figures in Phoenix. Hamby was brilliant with a 27-15 game last Thursday. Kelsey Plum is second in the league in scoring (24.6 points per game). Atkins is starting to show how good she is on both ends. Nneka Ogwumike is as steady as anyone in the W. Cameron Brink has been excellent since that "callout" by Coach Roberts (that "controversy" was honestly as silly as they come). And the move to the bench for Rae Burrell paid off last Thusrday. Can they put it all together against the defending champions?

It may be early in the season but that time can go quick. And the Sparks can hardly let time go to waste.