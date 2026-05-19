A’ja Wilson gets season off on the right foot with Player of the Week honors

The Las Vegas Aces have had to rely on A’ja Wilson early in the season to set the tone, and the four-time MVP has answered the bell once again.

On Tuesday, the WNBA announced that Wilson would be the recipient of her 29th Western Conference Player of the Week award, now trailing only four behind recently retired Tina Charles for the most in league history.

This comes after Wilson put up 25 points per game, the second-highest mark in the WNBA, to push the Aces to a 4-1 start on the season. Wilson has also averaged 5.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists and two blocks in Las Vegas’ five contests to start the season.

After the home opener against the Phoenix Mercury where Wilson was one of the few Aces not to be held in check, she proceeded to dominate the ensuing four-game road trip at a blistering 26.5 points per game.

This included a record-setting game against the Connecticut Sun on May 15, when Wilson became the only player in WNBA history to record multiple games where she scored 45 points or more. On top of her 45 points, Wilson also put up three rebounds, three assists, two blocks and a steal.

After a dominant showing on the road, Wilson and the Aces are on a brief respite this week before the action picks up against the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday at Michelob ULTRA Arena for Banner Night.