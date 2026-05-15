Sparks still looking for first win as Tempo visit for weekend

LOS ANGELES — The Sparks are off to an 0-2 start.

It's also very, very early in a 44-game season. The Sparks aren't going to fold just because they started the 2026 campaign with a couple of losses.

"Emphasis on practice was just turning the page, coming in open-minded, trusting each other, trusting what our system is," Sparks wing Rae Burrell said during practice on Thursday. "We wanted to really hone down on defense. Then we did some offensive things too, just to clean up. So, just all around, it was about turning the next page and seeing what we can do better from last game."

The Sparks want to clean it up in a two-game series against the brand-spanking new expansion team, the Toronto Tempo (1-1). The first game is on Friday.

"They're in the same boat we are in terms of new and figuring things out," Sparks head coach Lynne Roberts said. "Obviously, they're coached by one of the greats (two-time WNBA champion Sandy Brondello). They've got Julie Allemand, who's one of the best point guards in the world. A ton of respect for her. Slim (Brittney Sykes) and (Marina) Mabrey are dangerous. So they're still in the 'figuring it out' phase just like we are. They beat Seattle (on Wednesday). So yeah, a ton of respect for them. Nothing's easy in this league. So they'll get out and run. We've just got to be willful in getting the shots we want."

"The double points, Marina and Slim… just got to make sure we're slowing them down," Burrell added. "We know they're going to go on their runs but we just got to make sure we control it."

Mabrey averages 26.5 points per game, which is tied for first with the Fever's Kelsey Mitchell. Sykes averages 16.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per. The Tempo also have Nyara Sabally (hero of Game 5 in the 2024 WNBA Finals), Kiki Rice (part of the vaunted UCLA Bruins that won the national title last month), Temi Fagbenle, and former Spark Julie Allemand. Not a bad cast at all.

Part of controlling the game means taking the shots whenever they can do it. The Sparks only went 2 for 15 (.133) from three against the Fever.

"We're just missing. It's early," Burrell said. "I think you're going to miss but you just got to keep shooting. We're all capable of making shots so we just got to lock in and do it."

Coach Roberts went further about taking and having more shots than their opponents.

"My philosophy is basketball is a game of chances. So the whole philosophy is if we have more chances than you, meaning we rebound the ball and we don't turn it over as much as the other teams. We're taking better quality shots then we should win. When we're turning it over, a lot of unforced rushed turnovers put so much pressure on you when you finally do get a good look to have to make it. And so there's a little bit of pressing, but, you know, the ball has to move a little bit more. But they're learning; they're getting into court chemistry and it just takes time. But I do think there's a little bit of pressing."

The Sparks have 24 assists and 38 turnovers in their first two games.

"Yeah, that's not how we want to play," Roberts said. "It's just not how we want to play. And we're not very good offensively when we don't move it."

With Ariel Atkins out due to concussion protocol, other players will get more minutes. Chance Gray was one that took advantage on Wednesday and both Roberts and Burrell raved about her efforts.

"(Chance Gray) can guard anybody. She did a tremendous job on (Kelsey) Mitchell last night," Roberts beamed. "And you're never going to eliminate Kelsey Mitchell from scoring. But I thought she did a great job. She did a good job the other night on Chelsea Gray. She can defend. The thing about Chance that I love is she's fearless. It's not overconfidence. She's just not afraid of the moment. And that gains her the trust of her teammates and other coaches."

Burrell agreed.

"I think Chance did great. She's coming in locked in. She's playing good defense. She's being physical and being that proactive that we need. Yeah, she's doing great, especially as a rookie. She's confident. She's really poised. I'm super proud of her."

Cameron Brink's confidence has been a bit of a story early this season. Her block against Caitlin Clark got her going last Wednesday and Roberts has all the faith in the world for her.

"It was awesome," Roberts said of Brink's emphatic block. "That was quite a highlight. She was phenomenal (against the Fever on Wednesday). That's what she's been all camp. She's been like that. Proud of her."

Brink gave teammate Erica Wheeler a chestbump so hard that Wheeler ended up taking a few steps back.

"We watched it in film a few times," Roberts cracked. "It was funny."

The Sparks noticed the home crowd support on Wednesday.

"Great crowd," Roberts noted. "Loud. We battled. We competed. Just turned it over too much. We'll get there. We appreciate them coming out. We want to keep that home court vibe."

"Yeah, the crowd was great!" Burrell agreed. "I was actually really surprised that I heard more home fans than away fans. I feel like in the past, it felt like an away game when Indiana would come. So I was actually really surprised and excited about the fans and how engaged they were in the game."

The home court vibe will continue and the crowd will get louder if the Sparks can get that first win of the season against the Tempo.