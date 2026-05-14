TST Exclusive: Conversation with Sparks guard Ta'Niya Latson

TORRANCE, CA — Life can go really fast for a WNBA rookie.

Ta'Niya Latson was playing for South Carolina for the National Championship in early April. About a week later, she was drafted by the Los Angeles Sparks with the 20th overall pick. Training camp was happening a few days after and not even a month after, she's playing her first professional game.

Latson talked with the Sporting Tribune last Tuesday (ahead of the Sparks' match-up with the Fever) about how it's been in the pros and how she got to this point.

THE SPORTING TRIBUNE: You've been free for almost a month now. How are you loving L.A.?

TA'NIYA LATSON: I love L.A. I mean, I love the city and my teammates, my coaches, so I'm having a good time.

TST: Leading up to Sunday's game, how were the nerves?

TL: We played against the Aces, the defending champions, and then it was the opening night for us, so it was a lot of nerves.

TST: And you scored your first WNBA points, even though, yeah, it could have been a better setting, but how was that?

TL: It was good! It felt like a relief. I got it out of the way. That's something that every rookie wants to do their first game and, you know, to score buckets. So, being able to do that, I was proud of myself for that.

TST: So, let's turn it back a little bit. Why did you choose basketball? Did you play any other sports in high school or anything like that?

TL: No, I actually chose basketball because my cousins played overseas when I was a little girl. So I always used to go outside and watch them play. I started dribbling the ball when I was three years old and it's stuck with me since. It was something that I always was good at so that's something I just stayed with.

TST: When did you realize you had a shot at going pro?

TL: Probably eighth grade is when I really started taking basketball serious. I got my first offer from UGA (University of Georgia) in eighth grade so that's when I was like, yeah, I can go pro with this. I can go long-term.

TST: You were in Kelsey Plum's "Dawg Class." Kind of like a full circle moment, right? But how was that experience?

TL: Who she was at that campus is who she is every day. She shows up. She works really, really hard, and to see it first-hand every day, it's inspiring. She's such a great leader and she's always talking to me, making sure I'm okay, and making me see different reads and things that I haven't seen before. Just watching her and trying to bring that tenacity to my game, it's been really cool.

TST: Advice from your teammates that is sticking with you?

TL: Advice? Nneka (Ogwumike) was telling me before one of the preseason games. She was just like, lean into being a rookie. Be a sponge and it's okay to make mistakes because you're a rookie but go out there and be ready. So that's something that I've just been trying to lean into: just being a rookie but also bringing what I got. Believing in myself, and I know what I can bring to the table, and I know my teammates know.

TST: How often do you talk to Coach Dawn (Staley)?

TL: I talk to her here and there. She's always giving me great advice. Every time we talk, it's always something meaningful. It's always something that sticks with me and gives me motivation. She's just that voice that you want to hear, especially during training camp and during a transition like this. She's been really helpful.

TST: So quick ones that are not basketball related. Favorite food?

TL: Seafood.

TST: Favorite TV show?

TL: That's a hard one. Love Island.

TST: I think everyone loves Love Island. My friend always bugs me about it. What's currently on your playlist?

TL: Tems. What You Need.

TST: The ideal day off?

TL: Probably get a little treatment, then go to the mall, go out to eat with my family and friends, watch a movie, chill.

The Sparks

WNBA

The Sparks "Yearbook Picture"

TST: Finally, I'm going to show you the yearbook picture really quick from your team. I just want you to tell me what kind of attitude or aura that they're giving.

TL: I'm giving sweet, inviting, welcoming. I feel like we all are. I feel like we're all just giving cute. Just cute.