Ranking The Top 15 WNBA Players So Far This Season

13. Rhyne Howard, Atlanta Dream
Start with the defense, because that part of Howard's game took a major step forward last season. The former No. 1 overall pick earned All-Defensive recognition for the first time, led Atlanta in steals, and added a career-high 27 blocks, showing she is no longer just a high-volume perimeter scorer. Offensively, Howard averaged 17.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 4.6 assists while leading the league in made threes per game (3.1). On a bigger, tougher Dream team, her two-way growth is one of the biggest reasons Atlanta looks like a real threat.
2026 Stats: 2 GP, 14.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.5 BLK