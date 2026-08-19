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WNBA · 1 hour ago

Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike announces retirement following 2026 season

Rey Moralde, author

Rey Moralde

Host · Writer

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Sparks legend Nneka Ogwumike is retiring from the WNBA.

In an interview with Taylor Rooks from the Boardroom, Ogwumike revealed that she was doing just that.

"So where I stand now is I feel very fulfilled with the 15 years that I've been able to play and compete at such a high level. And I am proud to say that I am retiring from the WNBA," Ogwumike said.

“I’ve learned there’s power in knowing when to walk away. For so long, that strength meant finding a way to keep pushing. Now, it means recognizing when you feel complete. I find myself grateful, fulfilled, and at peace with everything this game has given me and everything I’ve poured into it,” Ogwumike said.

Ogwumike has done it all. She is the Sparks' all-time leader in points. In the league, she is fourth all-time in points, third in rebounds, and fifth in steals (with a chance to go up to fourth). She was the 2012 Rookie of the Year, 2016 MVP, 11-time All-Star, and 2016 WNBA champion. Not to mention that she's an 8-time All-WNBA selection and 7-time All-Defensive team.

Not only that but she has been the Players' Association President since 2016 and has been a major figure in getting the WNBA to the forefront and getting players paid. She has spent 13 of her 15 seasons as a Spark, with the other two being spent as a member of the Seattle Storm.

Even this season, she's still being very productive. She's averaging 16.9 points and 8.7 boards in 2026. But Ogwumike has decided to call it a career.

"I still feel very good, but I also feel the comfort of slowing down a little bit," Ogwumike said. "I also feel mentally that I just feel content. I feel very content with where I've left my career with 15 years under my belt. I feel very content about what we were able to achieve coming into this season where we see the league today. Even when I think about the types of players I've been able to play with, I can say that I've played against Tina Thompson, also against Angel Reese, right? I was in the league during the Maya Moore era. I'm in the league during the A'ja Wilson era. It is quite amazing for me to to say that I've lived these many lives and many generations across my time in the W."

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