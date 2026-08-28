TST Best Bets: August 28, 2026

Tonight’s WNBA slate features two matchups between teams sitting on opposite ends of the standings as the league approaches its FIBA World Cup break.

The Fever return home with an opportunity to complete a season sweep of the Sun. Indiana last took the floor in a 113-90 win over Chicago behind 37 points from Caitlin Clark and 30 from Kelsey Mitchell, while Connecticut is coming off a 25-point loss to Golden State.

Later, the Aces and Tempo meet for the second time in less than a week. Las Vegas has already won both matchups this season, including an 88-78 victory on Sunday, but that win came at a cost with NaLyssa Smith suffering a season-ending leg injury.

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First Pick: Indiana Fever -16.5 over Connecticut Sun

Rundown: Laying this many points is never comfortable, but the gap between these teams is hard to ignore.

Indiana is averaging nearly 18 more points per game than Connecticut, and that difference showed in the Fever’s 35-point victory when these teams last met. The Sun have only gotten worse lately, posting the league’s worst net rating over their last 10 games.

With Indiana still playing for postseason positioning, the Fever have no reason to let up against a team that is just 6-12 against the spread on the road. Back Indiana to pull away and win comfortably at home.

Second Pick: Toronto Tempo vs. Las Vegas Aces over 173.5

Aug 23, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) drives past Toronto Tempo forward Laura Juskaite (2) in the second half at Rogers Arena. Bob Frid-Imagn Images Aug 23, 2026; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) drives past Toronto Tempo forward Laura Juskaite (2) in the second half at Rogers Arena.

Rundown: Rather than trust Las Vegas to cover a massive spread, I’m backing its offense to push this game over the total.

Toronto ranks last in both defensive rating and opponent points per game, and Las Vegas has already scored 109 and 88 points against the Tempo this season. The change of venue should only make things tougher for Toronto.

The over is 14-3 in Toronto’s graded road games this season, and the Aces own a top-five offense in both rating and scoring. Las Vegas should do most of the heavy lifting, while Toronto only needs to contribute enough to get us past 173.5.