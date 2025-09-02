WNBA Playoff Picture if the Regular Season Ended Today (9/02)
Paul Connor
Host · Writer
First Round Matchups
(1) Lynx vs (8) Storm
(2) Aces vs (7) Fever
(3) Dream vs (6) Valkyries
(4) Mercury vs (5) Liberty
1. Minnesota Lynx
Record: 32-8
WNBA Championship Odds: +120
Note: All odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
2. Las Vegas Aces
Record: 26-14
WNBA Championship Odds: +500
3. Atlanta Dream
Record: 26-14
WNBA Championship Odds: +800
4. Phoenix Mercury
Record: 25-14
WNBA Championship Odds: +1100
5. New York Liberty
Record: 24-16
WNBA Championship Odds: +280
6. Golden State Valkyries
Record: 21-18
WNBA Championship Odds: +15000
7. Indiana Fever
Record: 21-19
WNBA Championship Odds: +3300
8. Seattle Storm
Record: 22-20
WNBA Championship Odds: +3500
