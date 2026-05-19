WWE Raw sees return of Lesnar, championship matches added to both Saturday Night's Main Event and Clash in IItaly

WWE Monday Night Raw produced several major moments last night at the First Horizon Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina, including the return of Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins defeating Austin Theory despite interference from Logan Paul, and championship matches added to both Saturday Night's Main Event and the Clash in Italy.

During Raw, Oba Femi came out to issue his ongoing Open Challenge, but he was shockingly ambushed from behind by a returning Lesnar, who laid him out with four devastating F-5s. Despite it looking like Lesnar was retiring following Wrestlemania 42, instead he will step back in the ring against Femi on May 31 at Clash in Italy in a rematch from WM 42.

Also, Jacob Fatu called out World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and brawled with The OG Bloodline. After Reigns and The Usos beat him down and tied him to the ropes, Fatu grabbed a microphone and challenged Reigns to a Tribal Combat Match at Clash in Italy, which Reigns accepted.

Besides the Tribal Combat Match and the Lesnar-Femi rematch, the Clash in Italy will also feature Cody Rhodes defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Gunther. Rhodes and Gunther have been on a collision course since Gunther attacked Rhodes on the May 1 SmackDown and posed with the Undisputed WWE Championship.

Speaking of championship matches, Raw saw Sol Ruca confronting Becky Lynch in the ring, which resulted in a Women's Intercontinental Championship match being locked in for Saturday Night's Main Event on May 23. The upcoming addition of SNME will now feature three title matches, including Penta defending the Intercontinental Title against Ethan Page, and The Vision (Logan Paul and Austin Theory) defending the World Tag Team Championship against The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins).

A six-woman tag team match featuring Rhea Ripley, Charlotte Flair and Alexis Bliss going up against Jade Cargill, B-Fab and Michin was previously announced for this Saturday.

Raw's main event saw Rollins defeat Theory by pinfall, but soon after a chaotic brawl broke out as Paul and Theory attacked Rollins. The Street Profits rushed down to make the save, but Bron Breakker ran out and completely decimated everyone, leaving The Vision standing dominant over a broken Rollins as the show went off the air.