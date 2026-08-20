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WWE · 2 hours ago

WWE expands long-awaited Hawaii return to two nights after strong ticket demand

The Sporting Tribune, author

The Sporting Tribune

Host · Writer

HONOLULU — WWE's long-awaited return to Hawaii is getting even bigger.

After initially announcing its first live event in the state in seven years for Friday, Oct. 16, at Blaisdell Arena in Honolulu, WWE has added a second show for Saturday, Oct. 17, following strong ticket demand for the opening night.

The two events will mark WWE's first appearances in Hawaii since Sept. 22, 2019, when the company also held an event at Blaisdell Arena. The nearly sold-out response to the first night prompted WWE to turn its return into a two-night stop as part of its 2026 Hawaii Live Tour.

The back-to-back shows are scheduled to feature Seth “Freakin” Rollins, The Usos, Jacob Fatu, Oba Femi, Liv Morgan and other WWE stars, giving Hawaii fans a rare opportunity to see the company on consecutive nights.

The return carries added significance because of Hawaii's deep connection to professional wrestling and the number of prominent WWE stars with ties to the islands and Polynesian wrestling culture.

Among them are The Usos — twin brothers Jimmy and Jey Uso — and Jacob Fatu, members of the famed Anoaʻi wrestling family. Fatu was born in California but comes from a family whose Samoan wrestling lineage has played a major role in WWE history for generations.

WWE announced its original Oct. 16 show earlier this month as part of its 2026 Live Event Tour. The company said Monday that the first show was already nearing a sellout, leading to the addition of the Oct. 17 event.

Tickets for the newly added Saturday show go on sale Friday, Aug. 21, at 10 a.m. HST, with an exclusive presale beginning Wednesday, Aug. 19, at 10 a.m. HST. Limited tickets remain for the Oct. 16 show.

The Honolulu stop will also serve another purpose for WWE beyond putting on two nights of live events.

Prior to the shows, WWE will conduct a talent tryout at Blaisdell Arena, providing prospective wrestlers and athletes an opportunity to perform in front of WWE recruiters, coaches and executives. Additional details about the tryout are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

The tryout gives WWE an opportunity to search for its next generation of talent in a region that has produced and influenced some of professional wrestling's biggest stars.

Hawaii has a long wrestling history dating back decades, when Honolulu was an important territory during professional wrestling's regional era. The islands have also maintained a strong connection to WWE through generations of Polynesian wrestlers who have become some of the industry's most recognizable performers.

That history will now be celebrated over two nights at Blaisdell Arena.

What began as WWE's first Hawaii show since 2019 has quickly turned into an entire weekend of wrestling in Honolulu, with a talent tryout followed by consecutive live events on Oct. 16 and 17 — and the demand for the first night suggesting Hawaii fans have been waiting a long time for WWE to come back.

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