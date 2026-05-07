Luka Dončić begins running, but not cleared for contact heading into Game 2

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Lakers are already under pressure.

After a 108–90 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 on Tuesday night, Los Angeles finds itself trailing 0–1 to start the second-round series — and still without Luka Dončić.

As the Lakers prepare for Game 2 on Thursday, the uncertainty surrounding their star remains.

For the first time since early March, Dončić spoke to reporters on Wednesday about his recovery from the Grade 2 hamstring strain that has sidelined him, offering a clearer look at his progress.

He’s running again. But he’s not ready for contact.

Dončić said the original timeline given to him after his first MRI was around eight weeks. Thursday will be five weeks since the injury he sustained in Oklahoma City on March 2.

“This is a different injury than I’ve ever had,” Dončić said. “The recovery’s been a little bit longer. Working every day, trying to come back.”

Part of that recovery process recently took him overseas.

Dončić revealed he traveled to Spain to undergo platelet-rich plasma (PRP) treatment, a step aimed at accelerating the healing process.

“I went to Spain to do PRP. Everybody knows that Spain, they’re just one of the best countries to do that,” Dončić said. “I know and trust lots of people from Spain.”

The treatment required patience as much as anything.

“Why I was in Spain so long is because I needed four days in between every shot,” he added. “So I did it four times. So that’s why I stayed longer.”

Even with that added step, Dončić emphasized that the overall timeline hasn’t changed.

“I’m just in the process. I’m working every day. I feel better every day,” he said. “Like I said, in the beginning, they say eight weeks. So we just go from there.”

He also confirmed he has yet to participate in any contact work — a necessary step before returning to game action.

That leaves his status for Game 2, and potentially beyond, uncertain.

When asked whether he intends to play at any point in the series, Dončić didn’t give a firm timeline.

“I’m just doing everything I can,” he said. “Every day I’m doing things I’m supposed to do. … The doctor said eight weeks at the beginning of the first MRI. So I’m just going day by day.”

His absence has shown how much his scoring punch is needed against the defending champs.

The Lakers struggled offensively in Game 1, unable to consistently generate quality looks against a disciplined Thunder defense and relying heavily on 41-year-old LeBron James, who finished with a team-high 27 points.

Without Dončić’s ability to control tempo and create advantages, the margin for error narrows — especially on the road.

Now, with Game 2 looming in Oklahoma City, the urgency only increases.

The Lakers need a response. But their biggest piece is still working his way back.

And until Dončić progresses to contact, his return remains uncertain.