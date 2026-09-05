Three UFC Title Fights That Need To Happen Before 2026 Ends

The UFC has had a strong year so far with memorable fight cards, shocking title changes, and viral moments that have generated big reactions in the MMA community. Entering the last quarter of the calendar year, there is an opportunity to create some massive UFC title fights, with several stars waiting for their next call to the octagon.

Upcoming venues such as the Delta Center in Utah, the historic Madison Square Garden in NYC, and the popular T-Mobile Arena in Los Angeles all need headliners. There are matchups to make that stand out for their storylines and the stylistic clash of their fighting skills. Here are the three championship bouts the UFC needs to schedule to end 2026:

Sean Strickland Vs Nassourdine Imavov

This would be a rematch from 2023, when Strickland won by unanimous decision. Since then, Imavov has established himself as a top contender, displaying elite long-range striking and a high fight IQ that makes him a tough opponent.

Strickland, a two-time middleweight champion, breaks opponents down with his durability, heavy pressure, and high-volume striking. He has also shown improved grappling in his last fight, when he pulled a major upset at UFC 328 to win back the championship.

Another fight between these two would be exciting to watch, with Strickland pushing Imavov into uncomfortable positions and forcing striking exchanges over 25 minutes. “The Sniper” will be motivated to show he can handle the pace and pressure and win UFC gold for the first time, while Strickland will look to secure his first title defense and validate his reign as the best middleweight in the world.

Imavov has teased that he will get the next title shot at 185 and the date for it. This would allow each fighter to settle the score as a headliner on pay-per-view.

Amanda Nunes Vs Kayla Harrison

Nunes is the GOAT of women’s MMA for her impressive career feats. The former two-division champion retired in 2023 but is ready to return to reclaim her bantamweight title. The two were originally scheduled to fight this past January, but the fight was postponed due to an injury to Harrison.

Harrison is a decorated athlete herself, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in judo, and has dominated in every one of her UFC fights en route to winning the title.

Nunes’ crushing knockout power would be a huge test for Harrison and her willingness to initiate grappling for over five rounds. Legacy would be on the line as Harrison looks to become the new face of the women’s division against the UFC Hall of Famer.

Islam Makhachev Vs Michael Morales Is The Biggest Need of the UFC Title Fights To Book

It is important to note that Makhachev has publicly stated that he thinks Carlos Prates is most deserving of the next title shot at 170. The Brazilian striking specialist has had some impressive finishes recently with his devastating knockout power, which makes for an exciting challenger.

The more fascinating matchup for the champ would be Michael Morales. Makhachev’s next opponent needs to be scary enough to convince fans that he could win, and the 24-year-old fighter fits the bill. Morales is undefeated in his professional career (19-0) and would have an advantage in reach and size in the potential fight.

Morales is an explosive athlete with powerful striking and real physical strength. His background in judo and wrestling gives him a chance to negate Makhachev’s suffocating grappling style.

It would be hard to ever pick against Makhachev, the number one pound-for-pound UFC fighter and all-time great. His last fight did show a potential problem fighting at 170 against bigger opponents, where he can’t physically dominate as he did at lightweight. Morales as his biggest challenge yet in the UFC would be one of the most anticipated main events of the year.