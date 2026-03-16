MJF Reigns Supreme: AEW Revolution 2026 Results

AEW is known for its crazy stipulations and matches, with one of the more popular ones being the Texas Death Match. Page and MJF alone was enough to sell this match, but if that wasn’t enough, Page let everyone know just how brutal it would be from the first few minutes, stapling a paper onto MJF’s chest and ripping it off. This set the tone for the glass, barbed wire, and more devious weapons they would use. It was all Page early, busting MJF open completely before he could really get any offense in. His time was coming though, as he would soon turn the tides and make this match even more graphic, injecting a syringe into the mouth of Hangman, and Alabama Slamming him onto a barbed wire steel chair. Both men hit their finishing maneuvers through tables, and smacked each other with the barbed wire chair some more, before they came to a stalemate once more, with the crowd chanting both names back and forth. Then, Hangman grabbed a complete stack of… skewers. He and MJF, now chained together with dog collars, tried sticking them into each other’s faces before Page was successful, stabbing his opponent in the head, before hitting a monster clothesline, getting the first near victory. The crowd started chanting ‘we want fire’, to which Hangman responded “who’s got a lighter’? This was of course before MJF used his chain to throw Page into another table with barbed wire on top of it. They worked their ways up to the stage area, when Hangman hit MJF with a suplex through a table off the stage, where pyro exploded around them, but still both men got up. Back in the ring, MJF punched Hangman with the chain, before Hangman fell off the ringpost, and was being choked to the point of going unconscious. The referee started counting, and while fans were hoping for a miracle, that was all, MJF retained, and Page can never challenge for the title again.