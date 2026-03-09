Sportsgrid Icon
General · 3 hours ago

Nathan Martin wins 2026 Los Angeles Marathon in dramatic photo finish

The Sporting Tribune

Host · Writer

LOS ANGELES — American runner Nathan Martin surged past Kenya’s Michael Kamau in the final steps to win the 2026 Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday in what organizers called the closest finish in the race’s history.

Martin, 36, crossed the finish line in Century City in 2 hours, 11 minutes, 16.5 seconds, just a fraction of a second ahead of Kamau after the two runners battled through the final stretch of the 26.2-mile race. Kamau had led much of the closing miles but stumbled near the finish as Martin sprinted past to claim the victory.

Ethiopia’s Enyew Nigat finished third in 2:14:22.

The 41st running of the marathon drew more than 27,000 runners who made their way from Dodger Stadium through some of Los Angeles’ most iconic neighborhoods before finishing along Avenue of the Stars in Century City.

In the women’s race, Kenya’s Priscah Cherono dominated from start to finish, breaking away early and never relinquishing the lead. Cherono crossed the line in 2:25:18, nearly two minutes ahead of runner-up Kellyn Taylor.

The race began early Sunday morning with wheelchair competitors starting first, followed by the elite women and then the elite men and mass field.

Organizers made several adjustments this year because of warmer-than-usual weather forecasts. Runners who were struggling in the heat were allowed to exit the course after 18 miles and still receive a finisher medal, a safety measure intended to reduce the risk of heat-related illness as temperatures were expected to climb into the 80s by midday.

In the wheelchair division, American Miguel Jimenez Vergara won the men’s race in 1:42:12, while Nigeria’s Hannan Babalola captured the women’s title in 1:33:42 for her third Los Angeles Marathon victory.

The annual event, organized by the McCourt Foundation, is one of the largest marathons in the United States and includes a weekend of races such as the LA 5K and Charity Half Marathon, with many participants running to raise funds for nonprofit organizations.

Despite the heat and challenging conditions, the dramatic men’s finish delivered a memorable moment for the thousands of runners and spectators lining the streets of Los Angeles, as Martin’s late sprint turned the final steps of the race into a photo finish worthy of Hollywood.

