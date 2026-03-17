Randy Orton’s WrestleMania Legacy: 5 Lesser-Known Facts Ahead of Showdown with Cody Rhodes

What Is Your All-Time Favorite Randy Orton WrestleMania Moment?
Join the Debate: The Apex Predator’s Legacy
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From his debut in Evolution at WrestleMania XX to his legendary RKO against Seth Rollins, Randy Orton has defined the "Grandest Stage of Them All" for over 20 years.
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With WrestleMania 42 on the horizon, the WWE Universe is divided: Will The Viper add another world title to his Hall of Fame resume by defeating Cody Rhodes?
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Cast your vote: Was his best moment the "Legend Killer" challenge to The Undertaker, or his unified title defense at WrestleMania XXX?
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Sound off in the comments and let us know which Orton era was his absolute peak!