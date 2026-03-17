Randy Orton’s WrestleMania Legacy: 5 Lesser-Known Facts Ahead of Showdown with Cody Rhodes

From his debut in Evolution at WrestleMania XX to his legendary RKO against Seth Rollins, Randy Orton has defined the "Grandest Stage of Them All" for over 20 years.

With WrestleMania 42 on the horizon, the WWE Universe is divided: Will The Viper add another world title to his Hall of Fame resume by defeating Cody Rhodes?

Cast your vote: Was his best moment the "Legend Killer" challenge to The Undertaker, or his unified title defense at WrestleMania XXX?